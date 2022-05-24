Marvel Cinematic Universe is on a roll. This time it is the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer that has taken social media by storm. Marvel released the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder on May 24. The 2:15 minutes long trailer promises a lot of action for Thor and MCU fans, in general.



July 8th Thor Love and Thunder ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/CLmTul9tCc — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 24, 2022

The trailer begins with Korg (played by Taika Waititi) announcing how he is going to narrate "the story of the space viking, Thor Odinson" who was "no ordinary man, but a God". The trailer shows Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) and an unexpected surprise also brings out Jane Foster, the ex-girlfriend (played by Natalie Portman).



Cut to the chase and we are brought face to face with the antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher (played by Christian Bale). With his terrifying demeanour, Gorr is the perfect villain for the movie.



Fans can not help but be excited about this movie that packs comedy and action in a balanced manner.

Taika waititi best thing to happen to marvel idc idc — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 24, 2022

• Mighty Thor

• Guardians of the Galaxy

• Greek Gods

• King Valkyrie

• CHRISTIAN BALE AS GORR

• Rom-Com Vibes

• Journey about Self-Discovery



Thor Love and Thunder has all the ingredients to be PEAK!⚡️❤️ — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) May 24, 2022

THE SCARLET WITCH AND THE MIGHTY THOR SUPREMACY #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/1RUanPYGQ3 — Ren (@wandasolsen) May 24, 2022

NATALIE PORTMAN AS JANE FOSTER AS THE MIGHTY THOR IN ACTION! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/2kyeXeOyrn — alias (@itsjustanx) May 24, 2022

THOR GOT LOKI'S HELMET TATTOO BRB CRYING #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/NgPFZlUj5J — carol | essex serpent era (@carolxloki) May 24, 2022

I THINK WE CAN ALL AGREE THAT KING VALKYRIE #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/6y74SZtNIv — king valkyrie’s pr manager (@valcaroI) May 24, 2022

🤣 Y'all are QUICK! The THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER trailer ain't even been out 10 minutes & summa y'all already found stuff to complain about, lol — ✊🏿Envoy of the Infinite Afro™ (@RandyS0725) May 24, 2022

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder feature Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, and Russell Crowe in lead roles. The movie is set to hit the theatres on July 8.



Watch the trailer here.

