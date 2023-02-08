It’s no news that Leonardo DiCaprio dates young. It shouldn’t have been anybody’s business but that age gap is SO HUGE that people just can’t fathom it. All of his girlfriends to date have been less than 25 years of age. It’s rumoured that he is currently dating Eden Polani, a model who is just 19! NINETEEN! TEEN!

This chart showcasing Leo and his girlfriends is four years old and yet stands true. I just hope it doesn’t get older than one of his future girlfriends. Here’s how people are reacting to their age gap.

realized something about THAT age gap pic.twitter.com/kqikZCkot6 — simone! (@parasocialyte) February 7, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19. — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) February 6, 2023

Dane Cook: I'm dating a 23 year old



Leonardo DiCaprio: hold my beer



Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend: I can't — Mohanad – Union Hall NY 3/12 (@MohanadElshieky) February 7, 2023

i've reached the stage in my life where leonardo dicaprio's girlfriend is younger than me https://t.co/jJ25nnR7xg — jo | jeongin day 🩵 (@stvrksparker) February 4, 2023

somewhere in the world right now a woman is giving birth to Leonardo DiCaprios future girlfriend that’s insane

pic.twitter.com/GKHdTnjRkv — moti (@veIvetkang) February 4, 2023

my mom's tupperware is older than Leonardo Dicaprio's girlfriend pic.twitter.com/YIFFTdqy0J — Dusty🌙 (@wipedadust) February 7, 2023

It's crazy to think that there are only 5 stages of life



– Infancy

– Childhood

– Leonardo DiCaprios Girlfriend

– Adult

– Senior citizen — 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖚𝖓 🐀 (@Shadowfaaax) February 5, 2023

When Leonardo DiCaprio filmed Inception his girlfriend was still learning how to add and subtract in 2nd grade — Ike Dweck (@DweckIsaac) February 8, 2023

I realised today that my 20 year old cat is older than Leonardo Dicaprio’s current girlfriend pic.twitter.com/ohRmig1GzT — 𖧵 orla 𖧵 (@itsorlacordial) February 6, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio's final girlfriend has yet to be born — Spicy Chicken Sandwich (@RationalBlonde) February 6, 2023

I have a joke on Leonardo de Caprio and his girlfriend but am afraid it won't age well. — hopeless hollow (@Suslovelygl) February 7, 2023

Leonardo Di Caprio’s new girlfriend was born while he was filming The Aviator — Joe (@dealzjr) February 4, 2023

So you're telling me Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend have a bigger age gap than the actors who play Joel & Ellie on The Last of Us? pic.twitter.com/B11ajt2p1Q — Josh Levesque (@JoshBLevesque) February 6, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend wasn’t even born when Titanic was released, let that sink in.