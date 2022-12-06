Shah Rukh Khan, naam toh suna hoga!

This actor, who needs no introduction, has been ruling our hearts for the last three decades. From renowned celebrities to a person sitting thousands of miles away, each person on the face of this planet knows his face and name.

Credits: Amazon Prime Video

It’s nothing short of a dream, for a lot of us, to see and meet SRK in flesh. I mean, duh.

While we are still on this hopeful journey, a lot of other people have seen the actor in reality, up close. Well, we knew that already but have you ever wondered how these people must have felt while standing next to this legend?

In a thread, a social media user posted a series of pictures where people are looking at the actor like he is a dream and trust us, it’s quite intriguing. Let’s see!

A thread of people looking at shah rukh khan like he is love.#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/OHKloeMgYp — only srk+aish matter (@typosaidiloveya) December 3, 2022

Ft. Kate Blanchett, Angelina Jolie, Ranveer Singh & Mahesh Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai pic.twitter.com/U7ggW5IDbX — only srk+aish matter (@typosaidiloveya) December 3, 2022

Ft. Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone, Kajol, Anushka Sharma pic.twitter.com/vwudOPX37V — only srk+aish matter (@typosaidiloveya) December 3, 2022

Ft. Abhishek Bachchan, Narendra Modi, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan pic.twitter.com/ks6B1SYzAU — only srk+aish matter (@typosaidiloveya) December 3, 2022

Ft. Sushmita Sen, Saira Banu, Alia Bhatt pic.twitter.com/RVCNEQRnUC — only srk+aish matter (@typosaidiloveya) December 3, 2022

Ft. Priyanka Chopra, Nagarjuna, Shahid Kapoor, Shantanu Maheshwari pic.twitter.com/l1QbfTbY3W — only srk+aish matter (@typosaidiloveya) December 3, 2022

Ft. Sonakshi Sinha & Akshay Khanna, Sonam Kapoor, Priyamani pic.twitter.com/vjCK65OFCV — only srk+aish matter (@typosaidiloveya) December 3, 2022

Adding this here. Aishwarya and SRK on the sets of Devdas. pic.twitter.com/PNVWnCWj08 — NRK (@PWNeha) December 4, 2022

The biggest and most successful fanboy Sushant Singh Rajput pic.twitter.com/WaQ8Dsdl2K — 🌷 (@youngdaedream) December 4, 2022

Well, these many people cannot be wrong – he’s absolutely dreamy!