In today’s share of WTF news, we are giving you a throwback to the time when JK Rowling’s team legit sued a puja committee in Kolkata for creating a Harry Potter-themed puja pandal.

The Kolkata-based community group had built a Harry Potter-themed pandal resembling the Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft & Wizardry to celebrate Durga Pujo. Inside the pandal, there was a statue of a Goddess sitting on a lion stabbing the demon.

Apparently, the author and the Warner Brothers had asked for 2 million rupees in compensation for the copyright infringement. In response to the legal conundrum, Santanu Biswas, secretary of the FD Block Puja Committee of Salt Lake said they had no clue that they were even supposed to take permission from the author. Crazy, right?

However, the committee was eventually given a green flag (a one-time exemption) to go ahead with the celebrations. Twitter is having a major throwback as they are recalling this WTF incident.

Jk Rowling: 0

Desi copyright infringers : 2 pic.twitter.com/B8oibcSAOb — rahul (@iron_sulfide_) October 20, 2022

Hahaha JK Rowling sued a Durga Puja pandal???? https://t.co/QMDutw1F00 — Gautam Bhatia (@gautambhatia88) October 20, 2022

omg id forgotten about this. when this happened my mom immediately said shes a racist hag and i, a child at the time, was like nooooo :((

mother knows best, kids https://t.co/nnxfh6DFWD — Zaphod Beeblebrox ✿ 🌈 (@dragonfudge) October 20, 2022

Bengalis-1, Rowling- 0.

Keep it up — Mythili (@MVijay88) October 20, 2022

she's such a sore loser — smh (@smh_fakeass) October 20, 2022

The woman sues ANYthing that uses HP. It's been out of control for decades. — Shreya Ila Anasuya 🪬 (@thresholdrose) October 20, 2022

imagine being this petty, but then she’s JK Rowling so https://t.co/jpmOSCWyym — 𓅗 (@wankkarwai) October 20, 2022

ah i still vividly remember the puja pandal! i was still in school & i forced my parents to return from a vacay early so they could take me to see it lol https://t.co/jeD7NWRJ7H — Archita⛧🖤🕯️ (@architamittra) October 20, 2022

The pandal should claim advertising revenues from her🤦🏻‍♀️ — shalini kala (@shalinikala) October 21, 2022

@jk_rowling why would someone do this. — gaurav raizada (@graizada) October 20, 2022

Face-palming hard?