So many of us spent our summers at our naani’s place somehow or the other catching up on the most popular soap-operas and TV shows. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi could easily be identified as one of these shows. It was one of the longest running shows on Indian television, and as a result had many, many iconic moments to offer. And this tweet by @imkosha looking back at an incredibly memorable scene from the show is proof.

It’s a scene from when Tulsi (Smriti Irani) had to make the difficult choice of shooting her own son Ansh (Akashdeep Saigal). According to Kosha, the entire incident was depicted over the course of multiple episodes, packed with as much drama as possible and in absolute slow motion.

Because of this, the audience were pretty much glued to the TV screen for those couple of days. So, you can probably imagine the kind of nostalgia this throwback has sparked in people. Take a look:

Here is a preview clip of the same scene.

What a time.