So many of us spent our summers at our naani’s place somehow or the other catching up on the most popular soap-operas and TV shows. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi could easily be identified as one of these shows. It was one of the longest running shows on Indian television, and as a result had many, many iconic moments to offer. And this tweet by @imkosha looking back at an incredibly memorable scene from the show is proof.

the younger generation won’t understand the patience we had to see the bullet hit Ansh and him flying in air from Friday through Monday and why it gave the Indian household a reason to celebrate pic.twitter.com/oTVE702LKk — Kosha (@imkosha) March 29, 2023 It’s a scene from when Tulsi (Smriti Irani) had to make the difficult choice of shooting her own son Ansh (Akashdeep Saigal). According to Kosha, the entire incident was depicted over the course of multiple episodes, packed with as much drama as possible and in absolute slow motion.



Because of this, the audience were pretty much glued to the TV screen for those couple of days. So, you can probably imagine the kind of nostalgia this throwback has sparked in people. Take a look:

kokila's slap took 3 days man — Amit Jena (@amitjenareturns) March 29, 2023

Dhun tana dhun tana — Phoenix Cage (@cage_phoenix) March 30, 2023

Hahaha so true ..most watched episode …trp todfod 😂 I had so much patience to watch it… waiting for her to press the trigger…ab maar bhi do tulsi mata…2din ho gaye — Sneha Ashok Bhamare (@SnehaBhamare) March 30, 2023

Mother India pro. — Vishal (@Vshal_M) March 29, 2023

All the angles he flew😂 https://t.co/r4BEetnwVR — Juuu✨ (@SoberBewdi) March 31, 2023

The way people used to celebrate this show 😂😭😂😭😂😭

Including me 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/zaO11Vlv3m — Reshu😊 (@smileskares) March 31, 2023

Yaadein taza ho gai 😭😭😭 https://t.co/aXBh2YEfMG — Ikrit 🐈 (@TathaShakti) March 30, 2023

Indeed … I still remember this … That time being a kid I was like: Isko itni der hawa mein kaise taang ke rakha hoga? Kitne dhaage use hue honge to do it? 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/sGZpA5gbOo — Nishant (@NishantTweets30) March 30, 2023

The VFX of this iconic scene were done by my husband and his team! https://t.co/8EipV5A2wV — It's Ash (@abey_Ash_kar) March 29, 2023

