As the entire nation mourns the sudden passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput, people are paying their tributes and keeping his legacy alive by sharing heartwarming memories that reflect the gem of a person he was.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters.



We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods. pic.twitter.com/OKampA9w05 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 14, 2020

In a behind the scenes throwback video that has recently surfaced on the internet, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is seen feeding a child-actor who was his co-star from the 2019 film, Sonchiriya.

In this adorable video, Sushant is dressed in the costume of dacoit Lakhna and is seen patiently feeding Khushiya who's dressed in a sari and jacket. They're probably grabbing a quick bite between shoots.

As he's calmly feeding the little girl one bite at a time, in this heartfelt video Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aave can be heard in the background.

Netizens are moved to see how caring, generous and down to earth Sushant Singh Rajput was, despite his fame:

If you, or someone you know, is suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).