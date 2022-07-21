There are a number of desi actors who like keeping their private lives under wraps, including their ancestral roots. Here are some actors who have non-desi origins that you probably didn't know. Keep reading.

1. Tiger Shroff

The actor, known for his impeccable action moves, has four different genetics. In an interview, he revealed that his paternal and maternal grandfathers are Gujarati and Bengali, respectively and his paternal and maternal grandmothers are Turkmenistani and Muslim, respectively.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

That's correct. These two actors, who are always the talk of the tinsel town, are 1/4 white. The mother of both the actors, Babita Kapoor, was born to a British mother and an Indian father. Now we know where do these actors get their good looks, good looks and good looks from.

3. Katrina Kaif

The actor, born in Hong Kong as Katrina Turquotte, is part British and part Indian. Her father, Mohammed Kaif, is a businessman of Kashmiri descent and her mother, Suzanne Turquotte, is English. Reportedly , the actor holds UK citizenship to date and has been living in India for the past 15 years on a work visa.

4. Kalki Koechlin

The parents of this actor, Joël Koechlin and Françoise Armandie, came to India from Angers, France back in the 1970s. The duo decided to stay here after they instantly fell in love with the country. In 1984, the actor was born in a small Pondicherry village.

5. Alia Bhatt

The actor, who broke the internet with her brilliant acting in Gangubai Kathiawadi, is also not entirely desi. In an old interview, she revealed that her maternal grandparents belonged to Germany. When her great grandfather was imprisoned for running a newspaper against Adolf Hitler, her grandmother escaped to Czechoslovakia and later to England.

6. Kiara Advani

Yes, this beautiful and talented actor has foreign roots too. While her father, Jagdeep Advani, is a Sindhi businessman, her mother, Genevieve Jaffrey, is Scottish, Irish Portuguese and Spanish. Born as Alia Advani, she is a mix of different ethnicities.

7. Dia Mirza

Her late father, Frank Handrich, was a German, and her mother, Deepa, is a Bengali. After her parents got divorced, her mother married her stepfather, Ahmed Mirza, a Hyderabadi Muslim. Interestingly, the actor uses her step-father's surname with her name. In 2018, she went on a special journey to Germany to explore her ancestry and fatherland.

8. Dino Morea

The actor, who stole every heart in the early 2000s, was born to an Italian father and an Indian mother. After spending the initial eleven years of his life in his father's country, he, along with his family, moved to Bangalore, Karnataka.

9. Lara Dutta Bhupathi

Known for some of her blockbuster hit movies, you might find it interesting that the Miss Universe 2000 is half Scottish. While her father, LK Dutta, is an Indian retired wing commander, her mother, Jennifer Maureen Storey, is a Christian-Scottish.

10. Arjun Rampal

Born to a Punjabi Hindu father, Amarjeet Rampal, and half Dutch and half Punjabi Sikh mother, Gwen, the actor is 1/4 Dutch.

Well, did you know about these actors?