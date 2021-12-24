I know Spider-Man-No Way Home, is famous and all, but let's not forget our roots okay? We have some pretty tough Spidermen of our own to give Marvel a run for its money. Let's find out-

1. Desi Spiderman- Tune Churaya Mere Dil Ka Chain

This song from the movie "Desi Spiderman" is a spoof of the Spider-man franchise. Years after its release, I still have SO MANY QUESTIONS. The video cracks me up every time I watch it. For me, this is the OG desi Spider-man to ever exist. The man dressed as Spider-man (albeit quite poorly) and his lady love start dancing to the lyrics "spiderman, spiderman tune churaya mere dil ka chain". It's the most bizarre thing I have watched in my life, and I am here for it.

2. Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2

In a scene from the film, Tiger Shroff's character dresses up as Spider-Man accompanied by Tara Sutaria's character who is dressed as Wonder Woman. The worst part was Wonder Woman being addressed as Bappi Lahiri. It looked as foreshadowing that these two definitely don't belong together. The least they could have done was dress up from the same universe, SMH.

3. Pravitr Prabhakar

Pavitr Prabhakar is the Indian-alternate version of the Spider-Man comics. Created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan Kang and Suresh Seetharaman, this comic book was released in 2004. The comic ran for four issues and was later also released in the USA in 2005. There are high chances we may soon see our desi Spider-man on the silver screen as part of the Across The Spider-Verse.

4. Rakhi Sawant

Remember when Rakhi Sawant dressed up as Spider-Man to gain entry in Bigg Boss OTT house. This was an OTT way, for sure. She paired it with gold jewelry THAT SHE STOLE FROM A STORE and even posed for the cameras. This was a twist I didn't see coming. A moment!

5. Kimi Katkar in Dariya Dil

Kimi Katkar in the song "Tu Mera Superman" from the film Dariya Dil dressed up as Spider-woman while Govinda dressed up as Superman. While I love how confidently they are dancing in the song, this is a love story I did not expect. Also, the video is a hit on YouTube.

6. SRK as Mohabbat Man in Om Shanti Om

Okay, okay, so this one is not a desi Spider-Man, but the stunts definitely count. Consider it a special mention. SRK's character in the movie 'Om Shanti Om'. Om is a small-time actor who takes on this superhero avatar and rescues Malaika Arora along with showing his dancing skills. Well, I don't know about Shanti, but it got my attention for sure.

Remember him? Mohobbat Man!!! 😍#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/O9YHYfhnHv — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 20, 2021

Marvel Cinematic Universe, what that?