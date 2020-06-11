Earlier this year, Netizens discovered Baba Jackson, TikTok's very own desi Michael Jackson who went viral for his perfect moonwalk and was praised by various Bollywood celebrities.

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

Yuvraj Singh a.k.a Baba Jackson, the 18-year-old self-taught dancer has yet again managed to blow our minds with his talent. He has won a reality show and bagged the title of 'Entertainer No. 1'.

In fact, competing against participants from all walks of life, Yuvraj also won a cash prize of worth Rs. 1 Crore after acing this online, stay-at-home virtual reality show.

Organised by Flipkart and hosted by Varun Dhawan, this eight-week-long virtual reality show was crafted to entertain Indians during the lockdown.

The show had eight challenges that contestants had to complete. Announcing Yuvraj as the winner during the lockdown, Varun Dhawan further added:

All of us are at our homes at this time. I can't come and congratulate you in person. This is the first show that I have hosted. You have won Rs 1 crore. I know the struggles you have gone through. I am blessed to have met you and seen you perform. You have been giving the best performances for 8 straight weeks. You have many fans. Wishing you all the best, my friend. God bless you.

Yuvraj Singh's father who is a tile fitting labourer in Jodhpur was unsurprisingly happy to hear about his son's victory.

Even though Baba Jackson is a die-hard fan of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, his sister claims that Yuvraj started learning dance steps after watching Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael.

Yuvraj's life changed when his family purchased a mobile phone and he soon went viral on TikTok and other platforms for his swift and groovy talent. Currently, he has over 5.9 million followers on TikTok.