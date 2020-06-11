Earlier this year, Netizens discovered Baba Jackson, TikTok's very own desi Michael Jackson who went viral for his perfect moonwalk and was praised by various Bollywood celebrities.

Source: Latestly

Yuvraj Singh a.k.a Baba Jackson, the 18-year-old self-taught dancer has yet again managed to blow our minds with his talent. He has won a reality show and bagged the title of 'Entertainer No. 1'. 

Source: Jagran

In fact, competing against participants from all walks of life, Yuvraj also won a cash prize of worth Rs. 1 Crore after acing this online, stay-at-home virtual reality show. 

@babajackson2020

My tiktok journey till now, we are family of 5.9 million strong now! Thank you 😊🙏🏻 ##DilBoleTikTok ##BabaJackson ##Fyp

♬ original sound - babajackson2020

Organised by Flipkart and hosted by Varun Dhawan, this eight-week-long virtual reality show was crafted to entertain Indians during the lockdown. 

Source: IMDb

The show had eight challenges that contestants had to complete. Announcing Yuvraj as the winner during the lockdown, Varun Dhawan further added:   

All of us are at our homes at this time. I can't come and congratulate you in person. This is the first show that I have hosted. You have won Rs 1 crore. I know the struggles you have gone through. I am blessed to have met you and seen you perform. You have been giving the best performances for 8 straight weeks. You have many fans. Wishing you all the best, my friend. God bless you. 

Yuvraj Singh's father who is a tile fitting labourer in Jodhpur was unsurprisingly happy to hear about his son's victory. 

Source: New Indian Express

Even though Baba Jackson is a die-hard fan of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, his sister claims that Yuvraj started learning dance steps after watching Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael. 

@babajackson2020

What a energetic movement 🔥##viral ##foryou ##fyp ##babajackson

♬ original sound - babajackson2020

Yuvraj's life changed when his family purchased a mobile phone and he soon went viral on TikTok and other platforms for his swift and groovy talent. Currently, he has over 5.9 million followers on TikTok. 