We can’t afford to be ignorant in today’s day and age. We live in a world marred by many facets of socio-political-cultural-economic issues that must be highlighted to facilitate progress. We can’t seek development when our mind belongs to archaic ages. The world is a mess. And the least we can do is not propagate it further.

As you keep this thought in mind, look at this clip, shared by Twitter user @FirdausLaibah, from The Actors Roundtable 2022 With Rajeev Masand on Netflix India’s YouTube Channel. It has Tillotama Shome talking about how actors need to be aware of what’s happening in the world. She was speaking in the context of her rejecting roles that represent minority communities in a bad light by perpetuating clichés.

More Power to you @TillotamaShome for bringing this up. This is really a sensitive topic be talk about in this Very Polarized country.

And where Diljit Dosanjh Corrected Rajeev masand that 1984 Sikh riot wasn't A Riot. It was A genocide, he really stand with his community. pic.twitter.com/sZzQw2ouQr — Laibah Firdaus. لائبہ فردوس (@FirdausLaibah) December 17, 2022

If I take this reference to Western culture, think about the ‘n’ number of Hollywood films that represented people from the Black Community as thugs, misfits, robbers, drug addicts, and whatnot. For so long, Bollywood sold eccentric transphobic and homophobic characteristics in their representation of queer people.

Taken from an honest review of Dostana on BuzzFeed

Read more: 9 Blatantly Anti-LGBTQIA+ Bollywood Moments We Can’t Believe Weren’t Censored

When such distorted representations are slammed on our faces time and again, repeatedly, they perpetuate stereotypes. People begin associating certain traits with a select group of individuals from different communities and gender identities. And it’s not only problematic but highly insensitive.

Lauding Shome’s words, here’s how Twitter reacted.

More power to you Tillotma Shomehttps://t.co/hu4tn1Nbab — Ritu Aswal (@RituAswal2) December 19, 2022

Brilliant …. More of this please https://t.co/MNZnbTZZIO — Harsh 🇺🇦 🇾🇪 🇵🇸 🇦🇫 #Kashmir (@singhharsh246) December 18, 2022

Soem really good points raised, I hope more fellow colleague actors, directors, technicians need to ask the same thing, about the intention of the film and where the money is coming, more power to you. — Ruchi (@Ruchishri) December 19, 2022

Even the actress thanked Netflix for not editing it out!

Thank you everybody for your comments. It is truly the least I can do. The real work is fighting the prejudices within. I am thankful that it was not edited out and kept by @NetflixIndia and @RajeevMasand . Thank you. — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) December 18, 2022

Not doing a film that is built-up with generalizations is not an interesting read at all, like all cliches and broad strokes . That would be a NO anyway, simply for being boring. I hope you understand, and not extrapolate something that I did not mean or say. — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) December 18, 2022

Kudos to actors like Tillotama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala, Diljit Dosanjh, Shefali Shah and others for calling out issues like misrepresentation and inappropriate interpretation of history.