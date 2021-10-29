One thing that everyone knows about weddings in Bollywood is that our celeb couples rarely admit to their plans of getting married! It's always kept hush-hush until a couple of months before the wedding day.

I personally think it's because as desis, most of us believe in the superstition of the evil eye. Which is totally cool, because hey, do you boo. But it's interesting to see how so many celebs have denied rumours of getting married right before, well, getting married! So, let's take a look at who all these couples are.

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Since they are one of the more recent couples to have tied the knot, I think we can all recall how Ranveer Singh denied marriage rumours the same year they ended up getting married.

2. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Even these two. Back in 2015, Anushka Sharma denied marriage rumours, but of course, as we all know Virushka got married two years later, in 2017.

3. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza kept their entire relationship quite private. They never truly addressed rumours of a romantic relationship or marriage and straight-up tied the knot in 2012!

4. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sort of a similar case with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. These two just continued to post affectionate captions and photos on IG, but never answered questions of marriage directly. And just decided to drop the wedding bomb on everyone in 2018.

5. Mahesh Bhupati and Lara Dutta

Mahesh Bhupati and Lara Dutta kept denying rumours of any involvement with each other. But, ultimately ended up getting engaged in New York in 2010, and married in 2011.

6. Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukherjee

TBH these two are the OGs of celeb couples refusing rumours of marriage. Rani Mukherjee and Aditya Chopra were rumoured to be seeing each other for around 10 years, and the two denied rumours of getting married until they just popped out as a newlywed couple in 2014.

7. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal also kept their relationship very quiet and private. They didn't admit to plans of marriage until much later, and ultimately got married this year, 2021.

Well, I guess that's just how us desis roll!