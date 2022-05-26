Heartbreaks are part of everyone's lives, including our Bollywood celebs. The journey to unlove someone or to move on is not easy at all. The bumpy roads come with a lot of pain and drama. Nonetheless, we decided to look at what Bollywood celebs had to say about heartbreaks.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt subtly highlighted the importance of heartbreaks in lives and said:

It’s a very important part of growing up. If there’s one thing I am certain of, it’s that love is the most powerful feeling in the world. The cycle of going through the piercing pain of a heartbreak, only to come out stronger and fall in love all over again, is something everyone should go through that some point in their life.

2. Shahid Kapoor

During the promotions of Kabir Singh, Shahid talked about how one needs to channelise emotions and good energies:

I’ve had my very intense, self-destructive, heartbreak, angsty moments, where I’ve not been in control. You have to channelise all kinds of negative emotions and turn them into positive, otherwise, they can take you down, heartbreak being one of them. You’ve to learn to channelise these energies, if you can’t, you become Kabir Singh!

3. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh talked about how he dealt with heartbreaks as a teenager and shared a few details about it too.

My heartbreaks have always been about the girl I loved, hitching with my best friend. I have lost two best pals over two gals like that. Those were teenage years so things were dramatic. There was crying and listening to dard-bhare gaane. It seems like the end of the world.

4. Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur had a breakup in 9th standard, and he talked about painful it was:

My first breakup happened when I was in standard 9th. I remember being very lost and for me, it was like the end of the world and I will never find another girl. Then I think after I passed my exams and I was fine.

5. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra recalls how horrible the feeling of heartbreak is, but she also gives us a ray of positivity.

It’s always a bitch, it’s always horrible, it’s always painful and it will always be painful for everyone. But you must realise what you want for yourself. I’ve set high standards for myself. And I don’t like to settle for anything in any aspect of my life, personal or professional.

6. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti believes her heartbreak was a blessing in disguise as it made her mature:

I have gone through one big heartbreak and I think it'll be the only one. Honestly, I was a mess. It was the worst time in my life because I had not seen any kind of rejection till then. I needed my family the most. But if anything changed in terms of maturity, it's all because of that. I thank God for giving me that phase early on in my life.

7. Katrina Kaif

Katrina opened up about her heartbreak experience and said:

I was forced to analyse many things about myself and my life and the way I was living it. Whatever was supposed to happen, happened. Everything happens for a reason. I remember I was getting on a plane to shoot Baar Baar Dekho in Thailand. It was January. There was a repetitive thought going on in my head. When you get stuck on something, it’s deeply disturbing. It doesn’t leave you alone. It was bad. It was sad. I wondered how could something trouble you to this level? That phase made me read a lot. I wanted to understand how we human beings function. On one particular night, my attitude and approach to the world opened up again.

