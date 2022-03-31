We live in a world where technology keeps evolving, but it also comes at the cost of our privacy. Social media has given access to a lot of things, including what's happening in Bollywood celebs' lives. We are just one click away to know the who, what, when, where, and why of celebrities' lives.

There have been times when Bollywood celebs have been targeted for various reasons, and their social media accounts got hacked too.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Big B's Twitter account was hacked in 2019, by Ayyildiz Tim, a Turkish hacker group. The hacker changed his display picture to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and tweeted several things.

2. Shahid Kapoor

In 2018, hours after announcing the birth of his baby boy, Shahid's Twitter and Instagram were hacked. There were several post that condemned the portrayal of Alauddin Khilji, in his movie Padmaavat. The hacker also shared a picture of Katrina Kaif and wrote, "I love you, Katrina Kaif."

3. Isha Deol

Due to some copyright violation, Isha Deol's Instagram account was hacked. Her Instagram display name was changed to “Instagram Support”. Isha took to Twitter to update people about the suitation.

This morning my official Instagram account imeshadeol got Hacked , so please don’t reply to any msg if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Insta Id : imeshadeol pic.twitter.com/AbLg79WxIY — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) January 10, 2021

4. Anupam Kher

Back in 2018, the Twitter account of veteran actor Anupam Kher was hacked. The hacker later wrote:

Your account has been hacked by Turkish-based Cyber Army Ayyildiz Tim. All your data has been captured.” At the end of the tweet, the hackers wrote, I love Pakistan.



5. Nora Fatehi

Recently Nora Fatehi's Instagram account was invisible or deleted for a few hours. The actress later issued a statement and said:

6. Farah Khan

Director Farah Khan’s Twitter account was hacked and was left with no post on her profile. She later informed people to restrain from clicking or replying to any messages.

Thank you @cherylanncouto @TwitterIndia for reinstating my Twitter handle after it was hacked and deleted.. n special thanks to @karanjohar @siddharthkadam for facilitating this.. also @MahaCyber1 for being so helpful. Be vigilant people. — TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) January 4, 2021

