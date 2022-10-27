There are a number of character behaviours in our desi movies – some are romantic, some are evil and some are straight-up comforting. While some of these heartwarming characters are a part of families, at times, these are just some random strangers who leave a massive imprint on others’ lives.

These comforting characters, who took an extra step for their loved ones, were indeed warm and had a heart of gold. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Credits: Netflix

1. Vijayalaxmi – Queen

Let’s be honest, Vijaylaxmi (Lisa Haydon) became a friend and confidant to a stranger, Rani (Kangana Ranaut), in just a couple of days. With her vibrant character and never-ending support, her friend could explore new beginnings with a smile on her face. In the end, when her friend finally leaves for her new journey and feels emotional, she comforts her and said that she will always be with her and would even visit her soon by hugging her tight.

Credits: Netflix

2. Aditya Kashyap – Jab We Met

This character has to be the kindest of the kind and warmest of the warm. When he met Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who came like a storm and changed his entire life, he became a different person, altogether. Even when, in the climax, Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) knew that he was deeply and madly in love with her, he let her go because that’s what true love is all about. His comforting words and presence, when she was leaving, left us all in tears and warmth.

Credits: Netflix

3. Radha – English Vinglish

Sashi (Sridevi), who was constantly mocked by her own husband and daughter for not knowing a foreign language, found her support in her niece, Radha (Priya Anand). She not just helped and supported her decision to learn something new but also encouraged her to consider Laurent’s (Mehdi Nebbou) romantic advances. During the climax, when her aunt was confused if she should go for her final exam or attend the wedding, she comforted and motivated her to pursue her dreams, rather than ridiculing her.

Credits: Sridevi Blogspot

4. Meghna Pariyar – Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Well, it must be an unpopular opinion but a lot of us wanted Jai (Imran Khan) and Meghna (Manjari Fadnis) to end up together. Don’t get me wrong, we adored him with Aditi (Genelia D’Souza) but there was something special between him and Meghna. Nevertheless, when he realised his love for his best friend and confesses the same to his girlfriend, Meghna, she gently smiles and comforts him with a sweet peck on his cheek.

Credits: Netflix

5. Dr Jehangir Khan – Dear Zindagi

Didn’t we all want someone to guide and comfort us, while growing up? Jehangir aka Jug (Shah Rukh Khan) was exactly that someone for Kiara (Alia Bhatt) in this movie. During each scene with him in it, we could almost feel his reassurance through the screen. In the end, when she was reluctant to let him go, he explained to her how their journey needs to part ways for her to explore and grow in life. And, that made him one of the best characters in our cinema.

Credits: Netflix

6. Ram Shankar Nikumbh – Taare Zameen Par

Introducing the complex topic of dyslexia, this movie was nothing less than an eye-opener for our society. Ram Shankar (Aamir Khan), the teacher who goes an extra mile for his dyslexic student, Ishaan (Darsheel Safary), showcased the long-term effects of kindness. In fact, in the end, we see the teacher-student duo share a comforting moment as the former draws the latter in their drawing competition, leaving him surprised and emotional.

Credits: Netflix

7. Naina Kapoor – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Even though she had a short-lived role in the movie, Naina (Rani Mukerji), taught us the real meaning of friendship and comfort with her character. When her best friend, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) explained to her how he likes someone else, she laughed and asked him to be with her. Even though she was in love with him, she had to let him go because again, that’s what true friendship is all about.

Credits: Netflix

8. Aman Mathur – Kal Ho Naa Ho

We all have cried buckets on numerous occasions – during khushi and gham – in this movie, right? Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), a desi who changed a number of fates and lives in a foreign land, was deep in love with her neighbour, Naina (Preity Zinta). However, he knew his life was short and hence, made her realise her love for her friend, Rohit (Saif Ali Khan). In the sad version of the title track, when she’s getting married, he comforts her by wiping her tears and making her smile with his presence.

Credits: Netflix