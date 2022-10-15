Yes, seeing people of your age group getting married or moving in with their long-term partner can trigger sentimentality (mostly out of feeling terribly single) out being genuinely happy for them. But personally, I find it a little more endearing seeing older couples be incredibly in love with each other, after years of being together. Even more so in Bollywood films.

Which is why we’ve compiled a list of older couples in Bollywood movies that melted our hearts. Here, take a look:

1. Priyamvada and Jeetender Kaushik – Badhaai Ho

What made Mr. and Mrs. Kaushik (Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta) from Badhaai Ho so cute and adorable was their playfulness and subtle ways of expressing love for each other.

2. Raj and Pooja Malhotra – Baghban

Raj Malhotra (Amitabh Bachchan) and Pooja Malhotra (Hema Malini) were companions, best friends and soul mates all in one.

They danced together, knew each other like the back of their hands, ate ice-cream together (one of the most important things, in my opinion) and braved difficult circumstances together like any good team would. And not to mention, were equally heartbroken while in separation. What more can you ask for?

3. Somnath and Mangala – Golmaal

The relationship and romance that Somnath (Paresh Rawal) and Mangala (Sushmita Mukherjee) shared was adorable. I mean, do you remember the cute conversations these two would have at the end of the day? And then how Somnath narrated how he met Mangala to Gopal (Ajay Devgn) and his crew?

4. Hemant and Shanti Patel – Baghban

These two are personally, one of my favourite onscreen couples. Because it was just so endearing to see Shanti (Lillete Dubey) correct Hemant (Paresh Rawal) every time he messed up the Hindi idioms he was trying to say. Or how supportive they were, together as a couple, to their friend Raj Malhotra.

5. Radha and Shiv Swaminathan – 2 States

Though not much of their chemistry was shown in the film, there were a few, subtle moments of sweetness. Like how Shiv Swaminathan (Shivkumar Subramaniam) admired seeing his wife (Revathi) perform after her long break from singing. Or how they always seemed to be on the same page, even without saying a word to each other? Too darn cute!

6. Kusum and Santosh Duggal – Do Dooni Chaar

Kusum (RIshi Kapoor) and Santosh’s (Neetu Kapoor) strength lay in how they were able to make the most of life together. As a middle class family and couple, who were often struggling to make ends meet, these two never gave up on happiness, especially together.

7. Shivani & Sanjay – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Shivani (Tanvi Azmi) and Sanjay (Farooq Shaikh) were undeniably compatible and clearly shared a silent, and deep bond with one another. It was as if they had an unshakeable understanding of each other!

May we all be blessed with a life-partner like this.