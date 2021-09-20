Common people look up to celebs for inspiration and encouragement with respect to a particular issue or event. Their actions influence us to a great extent. But at times, their actions are such that it doesn't even matter. It might seem that they are taking a stand for/against something but actually no.

Here's a few instances when celebs did the bare minimum and thought it would be enough to raise their voice.

1. At an event, Akshay Kumar walked a treadmill for more than 21 kilometres because he wanted to understand the plight of women in rural areas who have to travel long distances to fetch water.

Akshay Kumar walked 21 kilometers on the treadmill to feel the pain of women who walk 21 kms and more everyday to get safe drinking water. Join him at #MissionPaani Waterthon, a @CNNnews18 and @harpic_india initiative towards water conservation and hygiene. pic.twitter.com/fqxiUKQ5tg — Mission Paani (@MissionPaani) January 26, 2021

The actor was called out for trivialising the situation.

Get married off to a man with existing wives ONLY to fetch water. Because the other wives are getting older and can't carry enough water.



Yes, your dreams, your youth, your entire life is now worth a pot of water. Much like being on a treadmill.https://t.co/nJioBtlop0 — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) January 26, 2021

I switched on the air conditioner all night at 16 degrees. To understand how our farmers braved it out in the cold. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 26, 2021

For #MissionPaani , Akshay Kumar walked on a treadmill for 21kms to understand the plight of women who travel long distances to fetch water.



I think it's the greatest stunt he has ever pulled off because I've never seen a spineless man walk that far 🤣 — Khader Pathan (@KhaderPathan1) January 26, 2021

2. Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Baadshah held placards to express their grief and sorrow over the Kathua rape case.

These celebs were called out by netizens for their showpiece activism.

3. From Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt to Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone and Rajkummar Rao, a lot of celebs shared their photos with sanitary napkins as part of the #PadManChallenge to fight the taboo around menstruation.

Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018

It came up around the time when the movie Padman released and people weren't quite happy with their gesture.

Firstly, I appreciate the initiative by @akshaykumar but I feel if you really want to spread awareness about this cause. You can distribute such things free of cost where it's not at all reachable or unaffordable. Posting such pictures on social media won't work.#PadManChallenge — Rishabh Datta (@rishabhdatt) February 5, 2018

Dear Bollywood, What's so challenging about posing with a pad in your designer outfit within the comforts of your home/studio? Go out to your local chemist and ask for a pack of 28 with XL wings and pose with the chemist. Now that's a real #PadManChallenge @akshaykumar — Brinda (@brindarana) February 5, 2018

4. Hema Malini left the accident site after her speeding Mercedes hit a Maruti Alto without reaching out to the victims of the accident. Later, she issued a statement expressing "deep sorrow" over the victim's death.

I can realise the hard time the family is facing after her death. I pray to god to give them strength to bear this loss.

5. Priyanka Chopra announced that she was going to be a part of a reality TV show 'The Activist,' that will pit six activists against each other to 'bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly'.

The good news is that no actual activists would be caught dead on this show. https://t.co/V2iW8AKQMm — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) September 9, 2021

The reason dystopian stories can be uncanny is that we know that they can be real. They just often precede reality.



Such obscene shows make total sense in a disconnected, elite world where activists are nothing more than enterpreneurs-to-be. It's dehumanising. https://t.co/HYKdVw82uS — joey ayoub #AbolishKafala (@joeyayoub) September 10, 2021

6. Hema Malini posed with a sickle and shared several other pictures where she could be seen interacting with women farmers, working on the fields and cutting the crop for Lok Sabha election campaign.

Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few fotos for u of my first day of campaign pic.twitter.com/EH7vYm8Peu — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 31, 2019

People trolled her for all the drama.

Taking Fotos is a good idea while doing things.

They help us recall incase we forget them later. 😋 😋 https://t.co/h4Lj6ODgHi — Lady Nisha (@Lady_nishaaa) April 1, 2019

Thoda zyada “over “ ho Gaya..😐 — Divya Noronha (@divya_noronha) March 31, 2019

7. Akshay Kumar shared a video on Twitter to speak in defence of Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput's death when the drug nexus was being investigated.

Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes... #DirectDilSe 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nelm9UFLof — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2020

8. Deepika Padukone asked influencer and make-up artist Faby to recreate her "three favourite looks" from Deepika's films. One even included her look from Chhapaak.

People called out the actor for trivialising the trauma of an acid attack survivor by categorising the part as a mere ''look'' and even questioned her intention behind participating in the challenge.

All the good work achieved by movie in sensitising people on the issue being washed off!#Chhapaak pic.twitter.com/mYce699rWV — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) January 18, 2020

9. Amitabh Bachchan wrote a public letter to his granddaughter reminding her to not let the length of her skirt dictate people’s behaviour just at the time his movie Pink was ready for release.

Addressing the letter to each and every girl, he wrote:

Don’t live in the shadows of people’s judgement. Make your own choices in the light of your own wisdom. Don't let anyone make you believe that the length of your skirt is a measure of your character.

Netizens called him out for writing the open letter just in right time to promote his upcoming film.

@SrBachchan A good discussion is like a MINI SKIRT. Short enough to pertain interest and long enough to cover the subject. — Joyab Bhabharawala (@joyabb) September 7, 2010

10. Celebs like Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor were quick to post about the Black Lives Matter protests in the US while they openly promoted colourism in India.

Did we miss someone? Tell us in the comments below.