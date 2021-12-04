Movie screenings are altogether a different experience when it's Indian cinema. No matter where Indians live, they go full crazy for their favourite actors and movies.

This craziness is seen in theatres too. Here's a few of such instances.

1. Indians danced their hearts out on the song 'Zingaat' during the screening of the film Sairat in a theatre in Colorado, USA.

This happened in 2016 and the video is now viral on social media.

You can take an Indian out of India but... 🤭



Puzzled staff member looks on as Desi crowd dances to Zingaat at the screening of Sairat in Colorado, US pic.twitter.com/N0pa4n4b0R — Sakshi (@MujeSakshiMaano) December 1, 2021

2. Fans burst firecrackers inside a theatre where Salman Khan's latest film Antim was being screened.

After a video of the same went viral, the actor urged fans to not carry firecracker inside cinema halls as it can cause safety hazards.

3. Audience left their seats and danced to 'Laila O Laila' when SRK's Raees released.

4. These kids gave a special dance performance during the screening of Rajnikanth's latest film Annaatthe.

5. Mahesh Babu's fans celebrated 10 years of Dookudu by dancing in front of the screens and bursting crackers.

6. Indian artist MF Husain booked an entire show of Madhuri Dixit's film Aaja Nachle when it released in theatres in UAE in 2007.

He apparently reserved 194 seats for a show at Lamcy Cinema for special guests from all walks of life.

7. CSK fans broke into celebrations at a cinema hall in Trichy after Dhoni’s victorious knock in an IPL match.

Did you also do something crazy like this?