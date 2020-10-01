When it comes to privilege, some of the richest people in the world seem to be pretty tone deaf. They've said some things over the years that really makes you wonder what they were thinking, and whether they even know anything about people on the other side. Here's a few instances.

1. Anil Ambani told a court he had just 1 car, lived a simple life, and sold jewellery to pay off legal fees.

This led to a furore online about how ironic it is that an Ambani could make statements portraying himself as a person without means.

2. Ranveer Singh said his family didn't have much money growing up, and that they would save up for vacations to the US.

We didn’t have a lot of money when I was growing up. So my parents would save up and save up for that one big summer holiday abroad; I remember going to Indonesia, Singapore, Italy, but most often it was the US–we had a lot of family there. And December was always Goa with my grandparents.

Considering taking a vacation, let alone an international trip, is only the privilege of the rich in India, these statements were met with much derision.

#YoRanveerSoPoor that he couldn't afford to have a designer wear. Instead he was wearing some old movie posters😉😂 pic.twitter.com/9GdM8ubJ1r — Nitish Pal (@me_NITISH100) May 6, 2018

3. Donald Trump claimed life hadn't been easy for him, and he built his business with a small loan from his father. The loan amount? $1 million.

It has not been easy for me. And you know I started off in Brooklyn, my father gave me a small loan of a million dollars.

Apart from that being a ridiculous statement, it's also a lie, as it was found that Trump took over at least $10 million from his father, and also inherited over $100 million worth of property.

4. Saif Ali Khan complained that people thought he inherited Pataudi Palace, though he had to buy it back.

People have a certain fixed notion. Actually, Pataudi Palace got rented to Neemrana Hotels. I said that I want it back. They held a conference, and said, okay, you have to give us lots of money.

5. Vijay Mallya told a court he's broke and living off family, even as he continued to earn Rs 16.21 lakh a week.

He told a court this 2019, and also said he was willing to cut down on his spending by switching to around Rs 27 lakh per month. Just... wow.

Clearly the bubble they live in can do with a little popping!