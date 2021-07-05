There are numerous reasons why a couple may decide to part way. But somehow, the world continues to find just one reason - the 'other' woman. Because clearly an adult man, who is in a committed relationship and decides to cheat on his partner, is NOT at fault. But the woman he is rumored to be having an affair with is branded as the 'reason' for the separation. Like in these instances:

1. Fatima Sana Shaikh

From the moment actor Aamir Khan and writer-director Kiran Rao announced their divorce, people started speculating the reason for the same on social media. Soon enough, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was blamed for breaking apart their marriage

2. Barbara Mori

It was in 2014 that Hrithik Roshan and Suzzane Khan parted ways. But four to five years prior to their divorce, there were multiple rumors about Hrithik's alleged affair with his Kites co-star Barbara Mori. Despite clarifications offered by both Hrithik and Suzzane, media (and people) continued to portray Mori as the 'other' woman in Roshan's life.

3. Marion Cotillard

When news of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's separation came out, stories blaming Pitt's Allied co-star Marion Cotillard also surfaced. Later, Cotillard responded to the rumors and denied any romantic involvement with Pitt.

4. Aditi Rao Hydari

After 16 years of marriage, Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabhani announced their separation. And soon enough, it was being reported that his alleged closeness to his Wazir co-star, Aditi Rao Hydari, was the reason behind the split.

5. Christine Ouzounian

Christine Ouzounian was Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's children's nanny. But when Garner and Affleck announced that they were divorcing, she also became the person being blamed for 'breaking apart ' a marriage, even though Garner categorically denied her role in their decision to divorce.

6. Mindy Mann

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale split after 13 years. At the time, it was rumored that Rossdale's alleged affair with his children's nanny of three years, Mindy Mann was the reason behind the separation. However, these allegations were never confirmed.

7. Yami Gautam

After being married for 11 months, Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira filed for a divorce. Not only was it an ugly divorce, but rumors and allegations about Samrat's co-star Yami being the reason behind it also surfaced online, even though Samrat denied the allegations.

Consenting adults can make their own decisions, and it's high time we put an end to the culture of blaming women for men's decisions.