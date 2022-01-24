Bollywood actresses have proved themselves with their strong roles and movies. Safe to say, in their journey, they have taught many things, be it movies or IRL.

It's no secret that Bollywood is a male-dominated industry and has many regressing values attached to it. Today, we look at women who shielded themselves well and inspired us to be like them!

1. Deepika Padukone taught us to speak up about equal pay and mental health.

We know pay disparity is not just a Bollywood problem, and mental illness is considered taboo in our society. She has always been candid about mental health issues and has normalised seeking help. Deepika also runs a mental healthcare foundation called The Live, Love, Laugh.

Taking a stand for herself on gender disparity in Bollywood Deepika said:

I know my track record and what I'm worth. I know that his films haven't been doing well as my films have been doing. It made absolutely no sense. I was okay to say no to that film based on that one thing, as I thought it was unfair.

2. Sushmita Sen taught us the art of self-love and moving on.

Sushmita Sen has mastered the art of living a happy life. Her positive attitude to live life and frankness to deal with relationships is worth learning from. She recently broke up with Rohman Shawl, and people praised her for talking about it on her Instagram post.

Everything begins and ends with us in very many ways. And being a little selfish is not a bad thing. Denying you’re is.

3. Priyanka Chopra schooled a media outlet for making sexist remarks and taught us to always stand up for ourselves.

Priyanka is a boss lady. There have been so many instances when Priyanka inspired us, from taking a stand for her friend Megan Markle to calling out the media who referred to her just as the ‘wife of Nick Jonas.

Very interesting that I’m promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I’m still referenced as the wife of Nick Jonas. Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IDMB link to my bio?

4. Vidya Balan gives us all the body positivity we need.

Vidya has been an advocate to promote body positivity. She encourages people to be happy in every shape and size. She also shut a reporter down when he tried to ask about losing weight or continuing to do women-centric films.

What's the relationship between women-centric and weight loss?.....No, I'm very happy with the kinds of roles I am doing. It would be great if you could change your mindset.

5. Taapsee Pannu giving better comebacks to trolls is the sass we all need.

Online trolling is distressing and can really lower your confidence. But Taapsee always has a better comeback to trolls, and we need to learn from it.

All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :)

And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment 🙏🏽 https://t.co/O5O8zMRzP0 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2021

6. Anushka Sharma has never shied away from slamming people on their derogatory remarks. Why should we?



Anushka is often blamed for the poor performance of her husband Virat Kholi, so much that they have even received rape threats for their daughter Vamika. Sunil Gavaskar once made an unsavoury comment and said, “Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hain". Anushka surely had a befitting reply for him:

That, Mr. Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game? I`m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commenting on the game. Don`t you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us?" "I`m sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband`s performance from last night, or your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?

7. Katrina Kaif has always voiced her opinions, no matter what.



Right since Katrina stepped into Bollywood, people were swift to typecast her. But Katrina always gave it back with a little wit and sass.

8. Malaika Arora on how we should redefine our life even after the '30s.



Malaika Arora found companionship with Arjun Kapoor. She believes life doesn't end at 25 and normalises finding love in the '40s.

No, but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does.

9. When Sonam Kapoor had an apt reply to her 'career status after marriage'.

It has become a fad for the media to ask women their career status after marriage. Will you ask the same question to Vicky Kaushal or Rajkumar Rao?

Shahid Kapoor got married. Did anyone ask whether he will work or not? Nobody will ask this question to a man. There is very long way before it happens (changing of mindsets). People like Kareena are setting an example. She got married, and then she was on the sets, and after having a baby, she was on the sets.

10. It's time we learn how to express dissent from Swara Bhaskar.

Swara Bhaskar is one of the few actresses who doesn't hesitate to present her opinions. Not to mention, she has the sassiest replies for her trollers.

Bollywood, as an industry, is based on relationships. It has always been star-driven, and it has an element of feudalism.

