When it comes to women supporting other women, we're big on advocating for and encouraging each other. And it's always so heartwarming to watch Bollywood celebrities support each other just like this.

So here's a list of Bollywood celebs who have encouraged and supported other women publicly. Take a look.

1. When Shibani Dandekar supported Rhea Chakraborty during the NCB case.

She posted on her Instagram and supported her friend, but through her words she offered her encouragement and strength during the difficult situation.

Her basic human rights taken away as the media play judge jury and executioner! We have seen the death of journalism and frightening side of humanity! What was her crime? ....Vibrant, strong, vivacious..such a bright spark.. so full of life! I've witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family (some of the kindest, warmest best people you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma!

- Shibani Dandekar

2. When Priyanka Chopra spoke up and pointed out the fact that Meghan Markle is more than just Prince Charles' girlfriend when Wendy Williams introduced her as just that.

3. And when actor Hina Khan had these empowering words to say about her colleague Ankita Lokhande.

A person who’s made it in two credible mediums all by herself, a girl who rose from a scratch to become a TV Star n then shone brighter in films..Absolutely doesn’t need ‘2 second fame’ @anky1912 here’s some love for ur grit n journey. Respect shud b equal in all quarters Period! — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 10, 2020

4. When Alia Bhatt talked about how much she looks up to Kareena Kapoor in her Lux Golden Rose Awards letter.

Yes, we know it was a collaboration of a brand with the actor, but Alia has mentioned how much she admires Kareena Kapoor on several occasions.

Apni career ki bulandi pe tumne chune aise role. Tum ho mere lie ek inspiration.

- Alia Bhatt

5. Though Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor have had their fair share of friction, they're finally coming to a place of mutual respect and admiration.

Kareena Kapoor had some really nice things to say about Priyanka's work in Hollywood.

I really respect Priyanka for having that zest. She is a global icon and probably the only mainstream actress to put India on a global map. In fact, I feel that because of her, we are being recognised outside India as well.

- Kareena Kapoor

6. When Katrina Kaif hyped up Sonam Kapoor for her style and all the looks she serves!

When you say you are looking up to someone, it should be about something that you are extremely passionate about. Honestly, I love fashion. I love dressing up and I have a wonderful team that helps me with that. But it is not a passion, for instance, how dancing is. But if you ask me who I like in terms of the way they dress, then the one person that I would look up to is Sonam. I don't think that anyone else has the sense of style and the high fashion that she has.

- Katrina Kaif

7. When Katrina Kaif set such a great example by appreciating Alia Bhatt's work and also keeping things 100% real.

I feel proud of the work that Alia is doing. Honestly, I don’t know others very well. Are there movie roles and maybe a few endorsements that are going to Alia now, for which I would have been the first choice? 100 percent. And is that the way things work or the way things should work? Yes, they should. She is 22 and I am not. You must accept the fact that life is constantly moving. Every day, we are moving forward.

- Katrina Kaif

We're so glad that these women are setting such a noble example.