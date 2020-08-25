During the pre-covid era, when we all used to blame traffic every time we reached office late, my colleague got obsessed with the song Baby Shark and would play it every chance he got.

At the time, I questioned his taste in music. Today, I understand him. And I think most of you would understand him too.

Because what he experienced with Baby Shark is what I am experiencing with Yashraj Mukhate's Gopi Bahu Mashup.

Yes, ever since I heard the song--impossible to ignore it, considering it's literally everywhere on social media--it's the only tune buzzing in my head.

Now, in the middle of my hundredth reading of Harry Potter, I suddenly start humming the words chadha diya, chadha diya, chadha diya.

Every time I hear the actual cooker ki seeti from my kitchen, I am prompted to ask, 'rasode mein kaun hai'?'

And let's not even get started on what has happened to my friendship with every person whose name sounds similar to Rashi.

Suffice to say, my friends and family are seriously thinking of disowning me.

It's obviously not the first song to get stuck in my head. And I am not the only one in this musical boat.

Me: I need to sleep early tonight



My brain at 3am: Jab Kokilaben dobara nahaane gayi tab rasode mein koun tha? — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 22, 2020

Was humming "khaali cooker gas par chadha diya" whilst having breakfast...

the "Main thi tum thi kaun tha"...part is equally catchy....glad there are many who have that song(?).. stuck in their heads. Its time someone made a dance video of Kokilaben's mash up — Bhavik Joshi (@Its_BhavikJoshi) August 24, 2020

The kokilaben jam is stuck in my head and it won’t get out, pls help — Uttara (@troubledcutie97) August 23, 2020

Khaali cooker gas pe chadha diya 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 why is this stuck in my head omg #kokilaben — Sneha #TeamShreya (@SNEHAluvSHREYA) August 22, 2020

The reason I will have trouble sleeping tonight:



Rashi ne cooker mein se channe nikaal ke khaali cooker gas pe aakhir kyun chadha diya?



And why did kokilaben go to take a bath again whereas she could've just simply changed the saree jispe juice gira tha?



I NEED ANSWERS. — Harsh Mittal (@Bhand_Engineer) August 21, 2020

Me listening to kokilaben rap on loop.

Meanwhile, my books to me: pic.twitter.com/Z126j3kSEZ — Himakshi Mehta (@himakshi_mehta) August 23, 2020

What the hell Rashi was doing in Rasoda?

And why the hell Kokilaben's 'Chadha Diya' is still playing in my head?

Ugh! 😩

Why? @YBMukhate ...(3:28 am) — Purvaa Gandhi (@PurvaaGandhi) August 24, 2020

But it's getting impossible to get the song out of my head. And I've tried everything - meditating, eating myself to a stupor, and even listening to other catchy tunes for distraction.

You gotta give it to Yashraj's epic musical stylings. Because nothing, not even eye to eye, could distract me from Rashi's cooking (mis)adventures.

Ah well, someone said, all good things must come to an end. And right now, I can't wait for that to happen asap!