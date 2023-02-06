Best known for Mission: Impossible and Top Gun, Tom Cruise is one of the richest actors in the world . Cruise once enjoyed his ameeron-waali privilege by making a guy follow him with a heater at the back. Yes, we are not kidding.

Source: Tenor

Someone on Twitter took us back to the day when Tom Cruise attended the premiere of his 2013 film, Oblivion in Dublin. An old photo of his ‘heater moment’ at the red carpet has now gone viral.

The picture posted by a Twitter user, @PrimaryCinema, shows Tom Cruise being caught up in a candid moment at the red carpet as he interacts with fans and media. A man in black shirt can be seen carrying a space heater as he follows the Maverick actor behind him.

Here’s the picture:

The time Tom Cruise made a fella follow him around with a space heater at the Dublin premiere of Oblivion. https://t.co/3lqAqg3XrR pic.twitter.com/RQW1pi2Jfz — Gavin (@PrimaryCinema) February 2, 2023

Check out more photos from the moment:

This memory popped up on Facebook from 8 years ago, I was behind Tom Cruise on the red carpet for the premiere of Oblivion. He had someone pushing a portable heater walking with him. This is an excellent business idea for Easter in Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/8FN0670Z9u — Paul Trainer (@PaulTrainerPT) April 4, 2021

Let’s see how Twitterati are reacting to it:

While some netizens found it funny and relatable AF, a few of them had things to say.

Me trying to get use to the heat before i get sent to hell: https://t.co/y04Dv67cWB — T**er (@cromulental) February 5, 2023

I’m extremely cold rn can someone text this guy and get him to come to my location x https://t.co/4736ytzXIk — sorrel (@Sorrelish) February 4, 2023

@TomCruise Call me old fashioned but a good warm coat and a pair of gloves helps 😂 https://t.co/D9uKyrgkgc — (っ◔◡◔)っ 𝑀𝒶rymo Belfast 🌱🍀 Ⓥ🎗️ (@MarymoBelfast) February 4, 2023

rich people operate different https://t.co/ZLLbuabs8P — scoobydoobydooba (@mc3meenu) February 4, 2023

Some of them were totally sold with the idea and went like, ‘if I had the money…’

if i had his money this is exactly how i’d spend it. on having people following me around with fans during the summer and a heater during the winter https://t.co/eHViE7ipFy — lauren (@scullysbff) February 4, 2023

this is the only relatable thing tom cruise has ever done. i would do this. if i had the money i would pay someone to follow me around with a space heater 24/7 https://t.co/rXknvGJ5EU — elder howl 🌿 (@nasadxg) February 4, 2023

If I had the money to do this, I would too. https://t.co/SdEmFInJCP — personal jesus (@clvssier) February 4, 2023

if i had tom cruise level money i would make someone do this every day https://t.co/B9Lc8ozbdP — Allie Kelly (@heyitsalliek) February 4, 2023

no because I would too if I had the salary https://t.co/u8wsCrV5zR — camo (@fleetwoodcam) February 4, 2023

This Twitter user went sarcastic.

I understand. Dublins so cold https://t.co/gZKMl3HkUU — Nkechi (@kayiboko_ii) February 4, 2023

This is the face you make when you desperately want Tom Cruise to catch fire with every fibre of your being https://t.co/D93jc6OvdO pic.twitter.com/r5JCPIRCKs — an egg (@cal_baldwin) February 4, 2023

New life goals https://t.co/4SuewWF2m4 — Boy Soprano (@BoySoprano2) February 4, 2023

Honestly the most relatable he’s ever been



🥶🥶🥶 https://t.co/yn72M4xN7m — Hilary M (@hilarym99) February 4, 2023

Some netizens wished to apply for the heater guy’s job.

how do i get this job https://t.co/ntmq2XLXpV — . (@cruiseonfilm) February 4, 2023

Where do I apply to be Tom Cruise’s space heater guy? https://t.co/LzjCsrzYru — retrac (@carternotonfilm) February 4, 2023

me bc im anemic and fragile https://t.co/ypsUCSlcgw — pilk (@laniakeamd) February 5, 2023

The guy's face who's pushing the heater – I'm dying! https://t.co/ymEchdLi6D — christine 🦊🦊 (@EireSionnachRua) February 4, 2023

I think people like this should d*e 🙂 https://t.co/8bUbaHiRE9 — 𝕯𝖗𝖆𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖓🩸 (@laavre) February 4, 2023

Hilarious or otherwise, this ‘heater moment’ has surely made us wonder, ‘is this a real job’?