Best known for Mission: Impossible and Top Gun, Tom Cruise is one of the richest actors in the world. Cruise once enjoyed his ameeron-waali privilege by making a guy follow him with a heater at the back. Yes, we are not kidding.
Someone on Twitter took us back to the day when Tom Cruise attended the premiere of his 2013 film, Oblivion in Dublin. An old photo of his ‘heater moment’ at the red carpet has now gone viral.
The picture posted by a Twitter user, @PrimaryCinema, shows Tom Cruise being caught up in a candid moment at the red carpet as he interacts with fans and media. A man in black shirt can be seen carrying a space heater as he follows the Maverick actor behind him.
Hilarious or otherwise, this ‘heater moment’ has surely made us wonder, ‘is this a real job’?