Hollywood star Tom Hardy, known for his roles in Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and Venom, recently participated in a martial art competition with his real name, Edward Hardy, and absolutely crushed it.

According to reports, he participated in the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship organised by the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships in Milton Keynes. He appeared in a blue gi, subdued all his opponents, and won all the matches leaving the spectators captivated.

Everyone recognised him but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him. It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event. A spokesperson for the championship

Hardy has secretly participated in martial arts competitions earlier as well. In August, he won the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Wolverhampton, a tournament aimed at raising funds for military personnel, veterans and emergency service workers.

I was shell-shocked. [Hardy] said, ‘Just forget it’s me and do what you would normally do.’ Danny Appleby

His opponent, Danny Appleby, described the actor as “genuinely a really nice guy.” Appleby said the actor is “a really strong guy… You wouldn’t think it with him being a celebrity.”

I’ve done about six tournaments and I’ve been on the podium in everyone. But he’s probably the toughest competitor I’ve had – he certainly lived up to his Bane character, that’s for sure. Danny Appleby

Tom Hardy is not just a tough guy on-screen but can take down all his opponents in real life as well, who wouldn’t have thought?

