The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which aims to preserve and promote the nation’s rich art, culture and heritage through varied art forms, unlocked its doors last night with a luxurious soiree in Mumbai.

Credits: Artforum

Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have seen different celebrities, attending the NMACC event, on top of your social media platforms. From Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar to Gigi Hadid, a bunch of celebrities graced the grand opening ceremony with their presence.

However, in case, you missed watching them, here’s a quick recap of all the celebrities who came to the event. Let’s check these out, shall we?

1. Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal were the first two to arrive at the venue. Followed by the other members of the Ambani family.

2. We, obviously, need to talk about the star of the evening – Shah Rukh Khan – who broke the internet with his swoon-worthy all-black outfit!

3. Salman Khan, who looked dapper in his tuxedo, also posed with SRK's son, Aryan Khan.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, who are said to be in town for the former’s sister’s engagement, also graced the event.

5. The international model, Gigi Hadid, grabbed eyeballs with her colorful outfit by Rahul Mishra.

6. Tom Holland and Zendaya, who were snapped at the Mumbai airport earlier, also attended the star-studded event.

7. VJ Anusha Dandekar was the next in line to arrive in a gorgeous silver lehenga.

8. Sachin Tendulkar, the cricket icon, also arrived with his wife and daughter, Anjali Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar.

9. Aamir Khan made an appearance at the event with his family.

10. Shahid Kapoor, along with his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, graced the occasion.

11. Alia Bhatt looked quite stunning as she arrived with her family, including Shaheen Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

12. Dia Mirza was also seen at the event.

13. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the power couple, looked as graceful as ever.

14. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made it to the event with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

15. The newlyweds, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, also made an appearance.

16. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked sizzling hot as she arrived in style with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and sister, Karisma Kapoor.

17. While the Pathaan star chose not to pose for the paparazzi, his family arrived in style.

18. Neetu Kapoor also arrived at the event.

19. In a beautiful pink saree, Hema Malini also graced the event.

20. Next up, Sonam Kapoor posed for the paparazzi.

21. Jeetendra, a veteran actor, was also clicked with his children – Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor.

22. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon also smiled at the media.

23. Vidya Balan looked all things gorgeous in her indo-western outfit along with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapoor.

24. Shraddha Kapoor was all smiles as she made an appearance at the event.

25. The South Star, Rajnikanth, also graced the event.

26. Ayan Mukerji was all happy as he posed for the camera in his blue-hued sherwani.

Credits: The Indian Express

27. Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, made it to the event with his wife and son, Rashmi Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray.

28. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh also arrived at the event with his wife, Hazel Keech and actor Sagarika Ghatge.

29. Singer Rahul Vaidya along with actor Disha Parmar posing for the cameras.

30. Smriti Irani, along with her family, also arrived at the launch event.

31. Karan Johar smiled for the paparazzi in style with Sandeep Khosla.

32. Kanika Kapoor with her husband, Gautam Hathiramani.

33. The gorgeous Athiya Shetty.

34. Anand Mahindra, the billionaire businessman, made an appearance with his wife, Anuradha Mahindra.

35. Sania Mirza dazzled all the way.

36. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi along with his wife.

Situated in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, the center has a dedicated space for the performing arts – The Grand Theatre, The Studio Theatre and The Cube. The centre will also launch The Art House for leading artists.