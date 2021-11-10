If you are one of those who judge a show by it being a) a Netflix original and b) having a high IMDb rating, then you're in luck, as we bring you the highest IMDb rated top 10 Netflix originals!

1. Stranger Things - 8.7

Chilling background scores, the creepy town of Hawkins and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, this sci-fi horror drama follows the adventures of a group of young friends in the 1980s, as they unravel secret government mysteries in the town and fight forces from The Upside Down.

2. The Crown - 8.6

Chronicling the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to the present day times, the show provides the audience an insight into the life of the British royalty. From romance to political rivalry, the ongoing series is packed with everything you'll love if you wanna know what it's like on the other side!

3. Sex Education - 8.3

This comedy drama deals with issues that young adults deal with, and things they need to know about sex, sexuality and everything in between! It has Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Gillian Anderson in the lead roles.

4. Sacred Games - 8.6

With brilliant actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the show, this Indian thriller series takes you on a rollercoaster ride around Mumbai and the world of crime.

5. The Queen's Gambit - 8.6

Well, chess never became as popular as it did with the launch of this miniseries, as everyone (including us) wanted to prove that we were a prodigy of some kind! The stellar performance by Anna Taylor Joy made this period drama, set in the Cold war era, even better.

6. Maid - 8.5

The show is about the single mom Alex who tries to make ends meet by turning to housecleaning in search of a better life for her daughter, away from abusive relationships and hopelessness.

7. Dark - 8.8

As jaw-dropping the IMDb rating of the show is, so is the plot-line and screenplay of Dark. You would need to watch it whole so as to make sense of the time-churning story this German thriller series comes with.

8. Mindhunter - 8.6

Just when we thought crime dramas couldn't be more thrilling, this show with its psychological angle leaves the audience wanting more. Serial killers, FBI and Oscar-nominated director David Fincher behind the screen, this series is worth its rating.

9. The Witcher - 8.2

If you are a fan of fantasy, this show is the one you can't possibly skip. With Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan in the lead roles, you must watch this show if you are an avid GoT worshipper.

10. Squid Game - 8.1

Did you think we could end this list without mentioning Squid Game even once? It doesn't need a description, just scroll through your Instagram and find plenty of memes on the show, one of the biggest on Netflix!

Binge-watch one of these this weekend if they checked your IMDb expectations!