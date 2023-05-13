Modern Love is back with another season and the hopeless romantics residing inside us just cannot keep calm. The trailer for Modern Love Chennai is out and it has already got us excited.

The series is all set to bring six stories directed by Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher and Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

The three-minute trailer revolves around people from age groups and from different strata of society falling in love. The series aims to reflect the soul of the city through its short stories.

The show features an ensemble cast of Sanjula Sarathi, Srikrishna Dayal, Chu Khoy Sheng, Ashok Selvan, T. J. Bhanu, Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, Vasundhara, Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Pawan Alex, Aniiruth Kanakarajan, Kishore, Ramya Nambessan, Vijayalakshmi, Wamiqa and PB.

The show, which gives us a sneak peek at the city’s unique landscapes and diverse residents, has a soul-soothing soundtrack by the iconic musician, Ilaiyaraaja, along with his son and Yuvan Shankar Raja, GV Prakash Kumar and Sean Roldan.

Watch the trailer here:

ADVERTISEMENT

This anthology is the third adaptation and the other previous chapters were Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad. The series is based on the American anthology series Modern Love by John Carney.