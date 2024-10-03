Let’s rewind a bit and set the scene: Jaipur, an event hosted by FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry), and a buzz surrounding Triptii Dimri, the rising star of the Bollywood world, who’s currently busy promoting her upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with co-star Rajkummar Rao. Sounds like a regular celebrity outing, right? Well, not quite.

A video recently went viral, and no, it wasn’t another cute dog or dance reel. This one featured women at the FICCI event calling for a boycott of Triptii Dimri. Why?

The event organizers claimed that Triptii had committed to being present and had even accepted a ₹5.5 lakh booking fee to attend, but then didn’t show up. To make matters worse, she didn’t inform anyone about her absence, or so they claimed. Naturally, this sparked outrage among the attendees, leading to the video making rounds across social media, with people defacing her posters and calling her out publicly. It wasn’t long before the internet chimed in, doing what it does best, pouring fuel on the fire.

But here’s the thing: Was Triptii really at fault? According to a report, the answer is a resounding no. In fact, Triptii was in Jaipur all right, but she wasn’t lounging around skipping events. She was fully booked with the promotional tour for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Every event connected to the movie was attended, every professional obligation honored.

As for the claims made by the event organizers? Her team quickly shut those down, clarifying that Triptii didn’t accept any extra fees for personal appearances and had nothing to do with the alleged ₹5.5 lakh payment. In simple terms, she was there for her film, and that’s it.

But here’s where it gets messy. Despite these clarifications, the damage was already done. People were quick to jump on the hate train without bothering to dig into the facts. And the question we have to ask ourselves is: why? Why is it that a woman in the industry is so swiftly dragged through the mud over a no-show, even when it’s not her fault?

And let’s not forget about the viral video. It shows women, of all people, calling for a boycott and tearing down posters in protest. But is this really about standing up for something, or is it just a form of public bullying? Think about it. Triptii was being shamed for something she didn’t even do. And that’s where the real problem lies. Publicly tearing someone down because of a misunderstanding doesn’t serve the cause of supporting women; it just fuels unnecessary negativity.

If we’re being honest here, how often do we see male actors face this level of backlash when they prioritize their professional commitments? It’s a rarity. They might get criticized, sure, but public boycotts and poster-tearing over a missed event? Not so much. But when it comes to female actors, the scrutiny seems harsher, the backlash quicker.

Triptii’s case is a prime example of how public outrage can often miss the mark, especially when facts get drowned out by emotions and assumptions. She didn’t bail on her commitments, she did exactly what she was supposed to do, attending the film’s events and sticking to her professional duties. Yet, she’s the one being targeted in a storm of accusations that don’t even hold water.

Instead of jumping on the hate bandwagon, maybe it’s time we rethink how we react to situations like this. Women in the industry already face enough challenges; tearing them down over a misunderstanding isn’t exactly progress. And let’s face it, publicly shaming someone under false pretenses doesn’t support anyone. It’s just bullying in a new form.

So, here’s a thought: let’s drop the outrage and focus on what really matters. Triptii Dimri is out there promoting her film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which is set to release on October 11. She’s doing her job, and doing it well. Maybe instead of tearing her down, we can give her the credit she deserves and stop expecting women in the spotlight to be everything, everywhere, all at once. Because honestly, that’s not support, it’s just unfair.