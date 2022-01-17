In a world full of lyrics that barely make sense and are borderline problematic, it is soul-stirring to hear something as beautiful as Coke Studio 14's first song.

Coke Studio Pakistan has kickstarted season 14 with the beautiful track Tu Jhoom, written by Adnan Dhool and performed by legends Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal.

Not just a treat for your ears, but also a visual masterpiece, curated and produced by Xulfi, this video by cinematographer Ahsan Raza is saving our bad days.

We aren't the only ones this song left with goosebumps, because Twitter is in awe of both the song, and the legends behind it.

This is magic. The song, the music, the visuals, and the dance. It’s hypnotising. The humming chorus at last and the notes of #AbidaParveen and #NaseeboLal hits in the core. ❤️

Thankyou @cokestudio 🎉#cokestudio14 #cokestudio pic.twitter.com/0fzBG8hopi — Nihal Sharma (@Nihalsh_) January 15, 2022

What a moment this was! Abida Ji arrives on the set of Tu Jhoom.



Tu Jhoom speaks about humility and selflessness - and I’m in awe at how this interaction of Naseebo Laal and Abida Ji embodies the words of Tu Jhoom ♥️ #cokestudio14 #TuJhoom @cokestudio pic.twitter.com/CJ0NA92IN7 — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) January 14, 2022

Listening and watching the first song from #cokestudio14 and I have nothing but love and appreciation for our music and our musicians! Coke studio is our export to the world. Cherish it, own it Pakistan 🇵🇰♥️ Tu Jhoom!! Abida Parween+Naseebo Lal 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) January 14, 2022

Coke Studio | Season 14 | Tu Jhoom | Naseebo Lal x Abida Parveen https://t.co/nvbCz7eLdt via @YouTube

“Sab nu samajh ke ki karna aye Dil nu eh samjhavan.”

Sari Khushiyan mil jawan tay picchay key reh Jana” — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 17, 2022

We can wonder what makes Coke Studio Pakistan come up with sheer magic time & time again? Or we can listen to this on loop for the rest of this week!



Tu Jhoom - Naseebo Lal x Abida Parveen ❤️https://t.co/EYioa4okQQ pic.twitter.com/stG5rnGBjq — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) January 17, 2022

Pakistani coke studio is one of the best human creation.



They just kicked off their season 14 with a banger. Tu jhoom ❤️https://t.co/uO12VxXyq1 — Niketh Govind (@GovindNiketh) January 17, 2022

You can here the brilliant song here:

We know what we're playing on repeat.