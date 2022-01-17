In a world full of lyrics that barely make sense and are borderline problematic, it is soul-stirring to hear something as beautiful as Coke Studio 14's first song. 

Coke Studio Pakistan has kickstarted season 14 with the beautiful track Tu Jhoom, written by Adnan Dhool and performed by legends Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal.  

Not just a treat for your ears, but also a visual masterpiece, curated and produced by Xulfi, this video by cinematographer Ahsan Raza is saving our bad days. 

We aren't the only ones this song left with goosebumps, because Twitter is in awe of both the song, and the legends behind it. 

You can here the brilliant song here:

We know what we're playing on repeat. 