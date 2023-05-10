Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar released on 8th of March this year. It’s received mixed reactions from the audience. And maybe this tweet by @areebasiddique is an explanation for why that is. In a thread, Areeba has called out how Tinni Malhotra (played by Shraddha Kapoor) ended up marrying Mickey Arora (played by Ranbir Kapoor) even when she never wanted to marry into a joint family system.

Areeba also said that the movie has glamorized living within a joint family system. She’s pointed out that Tinni knew what she wanted from the beginning, but Mickey and his family still insisted that she compromise and live with them. Which conveys the idea that living with a joint family is worth compromising your beliefs for.



watched tu jhooti main makkar & realised it’s about glamorising

joint family system? they especially took a strong independent woman and made her believe that she will be happy in a joint family system once she gave up her hopes of her own house and independent life??? — Areeba Siddique (@areebasiddique) May 8, 2023 She also makes a fair point by stating that, on the surface, the movie seemed like it was trying to explore modern relationships, but underneath it all, the subtext was still gravely misogynistic and regressive.

Because ultimately (and like always) it was the woman who had to compromise for love. The ending also reinforces the ideology that women who want to have a nuclear family are wrong for wanting it. As if it’s some kind of a negative character trait.

bollywood has never been perfect but i wasn’t expecting seeing anything like that from a film that was supposedly exploring how modern relationships work. — Areeba Siddique (@areebasiddique) May 8, 2023

It gives men the wrong idea that they can take an independent woman and mould her according to their own expectations. This is not how things work in reality. — Areeba Siddique (@areebasiddique) May 8, 2023 Many have agreed to Siddique’s thread. But if there’s anything we know in 2023, it’s that if someone doesn’t want to do something, you should leave them alone and not try to convince them otherwise. Persuading a person to live life according to others and calling it a realization is a slippery slope. Because, there’s thin line between persuasion and manipulation.

And woman are too often manipulated into relationships and marriages that don’t agree with their personal values.

Here’s what the internet has said about the thread.

I felt suffocated FOR HER throughout the movie when they wouldn't leave her alone and the ending sequence made me nauseous. She tells you exactly what she doesn't want and somehow him saying "dw my fam isn't like that" was enough for her to give up on that? https://t.co/Kb8x4jHOlW — Sia. (@Sias_Creations) May 9, 2023

Agreed. I felt like in the end, the girl ended up compromising. The whole family interrupting in the relationship was so weird. Even when he was going to the airport the whole family went with him, which was what annoyed her in the first place. — Talha Kamal Sumra (@talhakamalsumra) May 8, 2023

the amount of brainwashing in luv ranjan films is insane. here they villanised a girl because she was clear she didnt want to live in a joint family because she saw her mother struggle in one.



the guy and his fam is so sweet and loving & the girl is so evil for breaking the fam https://t.co/y4b5TuCDKP — zau. (@softpurplesky) May 9, 2023

Exactly. She was the one who compromised at the end. They could have done 50-50 but it was ONLY her who gave her way of life for them. https://t.co/GnMF4s8JKr — PS ⚡️ (@Neelaasapphire) May 9, 2023

The ending was so disappointing and then the montage at the end where the showed the entire family interfering in their lives 🤢🤢🤢 — Brownie ✨ (@the_desi_dream) May 8, 2023

wasted almost 2 hours of my weekend watching this when I could have just had a rerun of Seinfeld. https://t.co/RW8Yen7mgD — Snigdha (@saidbysnigdha) May 9, 2023

The ending was so expected because public would’ve probably cancelled the picture but its so Wrong!!! Like they could’ve lived together without a joint family and be happy? Why are females portrayed as villains for wanting a separate house? — Schizophrenic . (@Vidushiee) May 9, 2023

I tried watching this movie.. couldn't watch more than 10-15 mins. I tried really hard and I can watch a lot of crappy movies.. but this one, I just couldn't. — Pooots (@pooja_bandu) May 9, 2023

Can’t agree more, I was in disbelief! I was thinking no they can’t show this but they DID!!! They mad her compromise because 8 people were on their knees? They should have ended it with her calling a divorce lawyer. — Mariam (@MariamReyadh) May 8, 2023

I stopped watching when he broke the engagement by playing that "got a job in Bangalore" card because I knew where this will go and for me it ended there xD — Aam Insaan (@MunnaBhui) May 9, 2023

i watched it on 1.5x speed & still thought id wasted my time. but i guess i should’ve known better than to watch a luv ranjan film, man’s known to make nothing but misogynistic films lol — bubs (@bubs0206) May 8, 2023

Agreed! The perfect ending wld have just been their breakup!



They ruined it. Cos none of the issues she had was even resolved. — Sanori Nilusha (@nilushashiv) May 9, 2023

Exactly what i was thinking, she was so against living in a joint family but by the end of the movie shes enjoying it??😭 Literally what. Such a bad ending imo. — nuska😋💅 (@spentagonpants) May 9, 2023

Idk what y’all were expecting from a Luv Ranjan film — Sukhnoor Kaur (@SukhnoorKaur2) May 9, 2023

I wasn't really bothered by glorifying the joint family system as much as the family said, oh you guys can stay by your own, and then they ended up staying in the joint family? Like a bait and switch? But still, not really that bothered. The movie sucked overall sorry lol — Ms. Diagnosis (@ms_o_prostol) May 9, 2023

Desi men fantasy no. 1 these days is to find an independent woman with perfect life & make her live with their families slaving away her life. This is an actual dream most desis have these days. — asraa (@starheal111) May 9, 2023

What I don’t understand about men is; if you want a certain type of woman as your wife, why not actually go for someone who has the same fucking beliefs? Why go for someone WHO IS NOT THE WAY YOU FUCKING WANT only to forcefully change her into who you want?? Miserable mfrs https://t.co/jrgIWgokZ1 — Moon (@stuckinmymind96) May 9, 2023

It was nothing but 2 hours of pure cringe… — Samran Waheed (@raptor_mod11) May 8, 2023

Maybe they should’ve lived by themselves, maybe Mickey’s family could have visited and video called often?