The much-awaited song of Karan Johar’s upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is out. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the track is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The track features Ranveer as Rocky and Alia as Rani romancing in the snow. The actress looks stunning in chiffon sarees in the love song. It gives you a feel of the Yash Raj cinema as the couple sings ‘tum kya mile’. Not to forget, the track has mesmerising view of the snowy mountains.

Source: A still from Tum Kya Mile

The makers released the love track, Tum Kya Mile on the Internet. “This season, we invite you to fall in love with Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

The official handle of Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) posted a video of Tum Kya Mile on Twitter. “With love and for love! #TumKyaMile in the enchanting voices of Arijit Singh & Shreya Ghoshal,” the tweet reads.

With love & for love!❤️#TumKyaMile in the enchanting voices of Arijit Singh & Shreya Ghoshal – song out now! https://t.co/O33kKYfuLm#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas 28th July.#RRKPK — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) June 28, 2023

And it’s already a hit among netizens:

What a beautiful song 😍 @aliaa08 looks mesmerizing & gorgeous in chiffon sarees 🔥 She overshadowed Ranveer, in her dazzling style! 💫 #TumKyaMile https://t.co/oE9USaTIhi — Rishabh (@Marc_Spector25) June 28, 2023

Beautiful Song, well picturised.

Chemistry b/w the lead pair also looks stunning.

Many people would say expected better but everyone kind of visualised a chartbuster song after hearing 10 sec of it in the teaser just like Kesariya when the full song came out.#TumKyaMile https://t.co/IZJyxk7NlA — Saty (@iamsatypandey) June 28, 2023

You did good Karan Johar https://t.co/cnWncFFBFg — ☕ (@unapologeticRVS) June 28, 2023

Chartbuster… Best song of the decade ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

Gonna watch the film with my whole family.. Cannot wait after all it's directed by the king Karan Johar ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 — DEVRAJ 🍻 (@SGianDevraj) June 28, 2023

Peak romance is right here 💘

Wanna re create this sooo bad 😭🤪 Best pairing 😍❤️#TumKyaMile #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/xMBW636xx8 — rani | Tum Kya Mile (@junglibilli_x) June 28, 2023

My hot take is that Ranveer and Alia are arguably the most charismatic leading pair in modern-day Hindi cinema. They both give SUPERSTAR like few others have before 😭 https://t.co/ZpHlUngH7D — Shiven (@shivennnnnnn) June 28, 2023

Also check out what people are saying on YouTube:

Watch the official video of the song here:

Did you enjoy the song yet?