The much-awaited song of Karan Johar’s upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is out. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the track is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The track features Ranveer as Rocky and Alia as Rani romancing in the snow. The actress looks stunning in chiffon sarees in the love song. It gives you a feel of the Yash Raj cinema as the couple sings ‘tum kya mile’. Not to forget, the track has mesmerising view of the snowy mountains.
The makers released the love track, Tum Kya Mile on the Internet. “This season, we invite you to fall in love with Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”
The official handle of Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) posted a video of Tum Kya Mile on Twitter. “With love and for love! #TumKyaMile in the enchanting voices of Arijit Singh & Shreya Ghoshal,” the tweet reads.
And it’s already a hit among netizens:
Also check out what people are saying on YouTube:
Watch the official video of the song here:
Did you enjoy the song yet?