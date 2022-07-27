Last weekend, my parents were binge-watching a show for hours. I, then, came to a realisation that it's not one of the usual shows (which are so overdramatic) they watch. There were beautiful backdrops, fresh but relatable characters and a pleasant background score (and not dhoom tananana with multiple zoom-ins).

Towards the end of the episode, I slowly asked my dad about the show and he revealed that it was not an Indian or Pakistan show, but a Turkish show. While I was confused at first, the show actually turned out quite interesting without a lot of pleasantly dramatic revelations and we ended up watching more than twenty episodes that day.

Interestingly, I have binged-watched a lot (and I'm not kidding) of Turkish shows and I'm here with a list of some hidden gems that I believe you must watch for a fun-filled evening and trust me, you won't be disappointed.

Let's check out the shows now, shall we?

1. Aşk Laftan Anlamaz (Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan)

This romantic comedy focuses on two absolutely different characters who fall in love, after a rollercoaster of drama and emotions. The show revolves around how the female protagonist, Hayat Uzun (Hande Ercel), in desperation for a job position, hides her true identity from the owner of the company, Murat Sarsılmaz (Burak Deniz). You can watch the entire show here

2. Fatmagül'ün Suçu Ne? (Fatmagul)

This romantic drama revolves around a small-town woman, Fatmagül Ketenci (Beren Saat), who is raped by some men under the influence of alcohol. Kerim Ilgaz (Engin Akyürek), who didn't rape her but was present during the gruesome incident, decides to wed her after her fiance broke off their engagement. You can watch the entire show here

3. Bizim Hikaye (Hamari Kahani)

This romantic drama, which is an adaptation of the popular series Shameless, revolves around a family, consisting of six children, struggling to survive in one of the poorer districts of town. Filiz Elibol (Hazal Kaya), the eldest child and the female protagonist go through a saga of problems while looking after her younger siblings, until she meets Baris Aktan (Burak Deniz), who wins her heart and becomes an important part of their family. You can watch the entire show here

4. Sen Çal Kapımı (Love Is In The Air)

The show revolves around Eda Yıldız (Hande Erçel), who confronts Serkan Bolat (Kerem Bürsin) as he cut off her international scholarship. He, however, offers to give her scholarship back on one condition - she needs to pretend to be his fiancée for two months. You can watch the entire show here

5. Maraşlı (The Trusted)

This high-stakes action drama focuses on a retired sergeant in the special forces, Celâl Kün (Burak Deniz), whose life drastically changes when his daughter is shot down. He makes it his mission to find the culprits responsible for the attack along with Mahur Türel (Alina Boz). You can watch the entire show here

6. Adını Feriha Koydum (The Girl Named Feriha)

This romantic drama revolves around a poor girl, Feriha Yılmaz (Hazal Kaya), who lives in the basement of a rich apartment and falls in love with the richest playboy of the town, Emir Sarrafoğlu (Çağatay Ulusoy). You can watch the entire show here

7. Yarım Kalan Aşklar (Unfinished Love)

This action fantasy drama centres on the reincarnation of Mehmet Kadir Bilmez (Burak Deniz), who died in a car accident, in another body. Post coming back to life, he is on a mission to find out who killed him and to explain his situation to his fiancée, Elif Urazoğlu (Dilan Cicek Deniz). You can watch the entire show here

8. Dirilis: Ertugrul (Ertugrul Ghazi)

Revolving around the heroic tale of a brave warrior Ertugrul Ghazi (Engin Altan Düzyatan), the son of Suleyman Shah (Serdar Gökhan) who was the founder of the Ottoman Empire, this historical drama is a must-watch. You can watch the entire show here

9. Çukur (The Pit)

This action psychological thriller revolves around a mafia family who runs a dangerous neighbourhood and when the family is in danger of losing their control, their youngest, Yamaç Koçovalı (Aras Bulut İynemli), son comes back to his home, where it's impossible to escape from. You can watch the entire show here

10. Kara Sevda (Endless Love)

This romantic drama centres on a middle-class man, Kemal Soydere (Burak Özçivit), who falls in love with Nihan Sezin (Neslihan Atagül) despite the class difference between them. After a series of unexpected twists and turns, the show takes an unexpected turn. You can watch the entire show here

Which of these shows are you binge-watching tonight?