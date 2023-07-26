Starring Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi and Anmol Kajani TVF’s Half CA began streaming today. And the show is getting some great responses. Though, since the series is fresh on the block, the posts and opinions are still coming in. Half CA revolves around students who’re preparing for Chartered Accountancy, and since so many of us desis can relate to this career choice, the show seems to be getting positive responses.
So, if you’ve been considering watching the show, take a look at what the janta is saying about it:
Are you ready to catch this adorable AF series?
Top picks for you
EntertainmentSnigdha Nalini Oreyaabout 2 months ago | 4 min read