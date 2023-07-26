Starring Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi and Anmol Kajani TVF’s Half CA began streaming today. And the show is getting some great responses. Though, since the series is fresh on the block, the posts and opinions are still coming in. Half CA revolves around students who’re preparing for Chartered Accountancy, and since so many of us desis can relate to this career choice, the show seems to be getting positive responses.

Credit: Amazon

So, if you’ve been considering watching the show, take a look at what the janta is saying about it:

Half CA is totally related to every ca students and ca also.. a big thankyou to @amazonIN@halfca@tvf@HeyAhsaasChanna — Mukesh kumar (@mukeshkmr777) July 25, 2023

If Every UPSC Aspirant Deserves A Mentor Like Sandeep Bhaiya Then A CA Aspirant Is Also Deserves An Inspiration Like Neeraj Bhaiya .#HalfCA@HeyAhsaasChanna, @amazonminiTV pic.twitter.com/sUEWY5UKTN — Vinayak Joshi (@Vinayak6268) July 25, 2023

Every Scene looking like my own CA journey till now. I Just start watching Episode 1 of #halfCA, available on @amazonminiTV



Let's continue….. pic.twitter.com/2ESVG1yTwS — Manish Malhotra (@camalhotra) July 25, 2023

#HalfCA – @TheViralFever has done it again! Surprising how they are able to make such engaging content despite following a similar template for all their shows! @HeyAhsaasChanna kills it again after Kota Factory and Gyanendra Tripathi is very natural! — Varun Kilaru (@varunkilaru) July 26, 2023

Half CA ,@TheViralGroup You guys are ❤️

What a series.. goosebumps in every episode..

Just loved it #halfca pic.twitter.com/oXQ9QQtu7K — Aman (@PugaliaRocks) July 25, 2023

Definitely this line is going to be the most used line from now onwards for CA Students:



"Hamara koi Rajendra Nagar ya Kota nahi hota, jaha book uthale, jaha padhle, wahi hamara Rajendra Nagar hain, wahi hamara Kota hain"#HalfCA — CA Deepak Kumar Joshi (@CA_Deepak_Joshi) July 20, 2023

Just 13 mins of watching #HalfCA n am already having goosebumps with fear tht I m yet to clear 75% of its journey!



Tht too when yesternight only I was feeling like "nhi hoga mujhse"🥲 — ~ Tanisha🍁 (@Anupama_dd) July 26, 2023

#AhsaasChanna 's portrayal of Archie is the backbone of #HalfCA . Her meticulous expressions and balanced yet assertive demeanor add significant substance to the series, making her character truly captivating. https://t.co/DWsRLlT1UZ — Word Street Journal (@the_wordstreet) July 26, 2023

#HalfCA is all about relable moments. If you are a CA or CA aspirant, plenty of those little moments which can make you cry. Onto the 3rd episode now. — CA Yogesh Hasija (@i_yogeshhasija) July 26, 2023

@TheViralFever Being a HAlf CA Myself yaaar i am not able watch #HalfCA . The first Episode itself is making me cry like a baby..! It feels like i am watching my own story on screen! Thank YOU for telling the world how CA students feel and go through @TheViralFever — Enchi Saav (@enchi_saav) July 26, 2023

Ye Race thodi naa haii

Trek mei kya first kya last

View acha haii. That's what matters.#HalfCA @amazonminiTV — ᗩмαи🌺 (@deep_bhateja) July 26, 2023

Watched only 1st episode of "Half CA"

It's an emotion man!

Still getting goosebumps and teary eyes! Actually connecting with the story🥹🫶🏻💗#HalfCA #castudent — Anusha Bhandari (@AnushaBhandar14) July 26, 2023

Yeh tvf wale aise motivate karte hai ki ab CA karne ka man Kar Raha hai #halfCA — Shiyapaqueen (@Shiyapaqueen1) July 26, 2023

Watched #HalfCA on @amazonminiTV by @TheViralFever

Literally agar ⭐s dene lag jaaun to Universe bhi kam pad jaayenge. The Best Series of All Time ever created in the history of Indian Cinema👏



'''Commerce Waale Hain Ji, Kitna Hi Chill Kar Lenge''' one of the best dialogue ❣️ — Bhawar Singh (@SrBhawarS) July 26, 2023

@TheViralFever @amazonminiTV #HalfCA episode 4 – exam hall scene – student sitting in front of Archie is wearing smart watch !! Exams me allowed nahi hoti bhai 😂😂

Wonderful and relatable series guys ! Waiting for Season 2 now 🤭🔥 — Prince Sachdeva 🇮🇳 (@SachPrince_20) July 26, 2023

Wow wow it is amazing web series to watch

As a ca student , litterally. My eyes got emotional after watching full season.

This web series means a lot

It's shown us true and reality picture ,what a student suffer in ca journey from starting till end

@amazonminiTV #halfca https://t.co/SnS2IXYL3e — Kushal Sharma (@kushal0703) July 26, 2023

#halfca

A series showing the life of CA aspirants…

Does it quite well

Good Show but not in the league of #kotafactory and #aspirants

Some dialogues touch ur heart and some feels like ones which we repeatedly see on social media#ca #caaspirant #tvf #ahsaaschanna #newseries — Aryan (@Rnjadhav005) July 26, 2023

About time CA course got mainstream media representation.#halfCA — Sanya (@Sanya_Bajoria) July 26, 2023

#HalfCA spoke some unsaid, unheard and unknown voices that the CA journey takes us through… Too relatable to have a mixed emotional nostalgia..

Especially the #NirajGoyal story…

Just for #CA the two letter word worth it!

Thank You @TheViralFever @ArunabhKumar @amazonminiTV 😇 https://t.co/ODbiimAfRL — Ashish Sarda (@Confused_Baalak) July 25, 2023

Watched Half CA today!



Great Acting and storylines. I ain't doing CA but many of my friends are passing through these similar phases in their life.



Really inspiring and pushes us to ask the question "WHY" to do anything before doing it!!!#halfca #AmazonPrime #tvf — Jainam Varaiya (@JVaraiya_) July 25, 2023

Are you ready to catch this adorable AF series?