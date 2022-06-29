Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd. Zee5 has partnered with The Viral Fever (TVF) to stream original shows along with the upcoming seasons of popular titles from the streaming service. And as a part of this partnership, their first original together is here -

This gripping series revolves around a woman, who constantly struggles to start her entrepreneurial journey and set up an achaar business in order to get her kids back from her ex-husband. The plotline of the show gives an important message that one can find their true calling even after getting divorced.

Featuring Amruta Subhash as the protagonist of the show, this family drama also stars Anup Soni and Yamini Das in supporting roles.

Created by Arunabh Kumar, this coming-of-age series laced with drama is slated to release on July 8.

Saas Bahu Achaar is a fresh take on the quintessential world of entrepreneurship on one hand, and the comfort of familiar relationships on the other. The series explores and delves into the bitter-sweet moments one can witness in a typical middle-class Indian household, which is interspersed with relatable instances of circumstances driving one’s ambition. We are extremely pleased to be narrating this inspiring story on ZEE5, and we truly hope it will resonate with every household and make for a heart-warming watch.

- Arunabh Kumar, Founder, TVF

You can watch the trailer for Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.