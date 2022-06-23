Many desi millennials are about to reach their 30s and crossing that milestone comes with many changes. For one, you can't stay out partying for as long as you used to before. And now, you definitely need to take some form of antacid to aid your foodie ways.

Which is why, when we came across this thread, where a Twitter user by the name of @lady_gabbar has talked about wanting a bar for people in their 30s where some of the most loved songs from the 2000s would be played, is so freakin' epic.

In it @lady_gabbar or AKA Ankita has talked about playing songs such as Oh Oh Jaane Jaana, It's The Time To Disco and You Are My Soniya. And how the party will end sharp at 1 am. As a 90s kid, I cannot explain how comforting this entire idea sounds!

I need a bar that is exclusive for people in their early 30s only. We'll play the best 2000s music, none of the trending reels BS. Do the hook steps to Oh Oh Jaan-e-Jana, It's The Time To Disco, You Are My Soniya, Shut Up and Bounce. And then go home by 1am. — Ankita (@lady_gabbar) June 21, 2022

"I looked at you you looked at me aur ho gayi mushkil" pic.twitter.com/K6yl6jMbTa — Ankita (@lady_gabbar) June 21, 2022

Dress code - Night suits and slippers — Ankita (@lady_gabbar) June 21, 2022

And here is how netizens responded to Ankita's tweet. While some came forward with other ideas for the party, others simply reminisced and shared their nostalgic moments.

And everyone is given a Party Smart tablet as they enter, and a Digene as they exit at sharp 11pm. — Wash hands. Wash at back also (@AdvanceDexter) June 23, 2022

It's not like people in their early 30s don't have backaches and other aches — Ankita (@lady_gabbar) June 22, 2022

Love that song but nostalgia is painful. — sameer (@sameer_74j) June 23, 2022

Is Barbie Girl, Vengaboys & Macarena allowed? — । कावा भैया । (@KawaTweets) June 22, 2022

Kaha se booking kare hum batao pls? — Prajakta M. (@SocialBitterfly) June 21, 2022

Never been. Will go soon. My problem with such places is the hipster crowd! — Ankita (@lady_gabbar) June 22, 2022

💯because remember you'll have to budget for 30 min trying to get an Ola or Uber — Suhail Vadgaokar (@esswhee) June 22, 2022

Also, it's so endearing how a lot of people have also suggested to end the party at 10 pm! Because same, I may not be able to go sleep by 1 am, but I'd like to BE in bed by 11 pm.

Can we pls add Ek pal ka jeena, Koi kahe, Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Band, Dus Bahane, Bluff Master ka album, Pappu can't dance, Love mera hit hit etc to the list as well? — Kanav Kapoor (@kanavkapoor) June 21, 2022

I just touched 30. Can I join you? add Kajra Re and Beedi for me in the playlist. — সব্যসাচী ব্যানার্জী | Sabyasachi Banerjee (@MrAmbiDexter_) June 22, 2022

Bhai 1 AM is bed time, can we do till 10? We can start early at 5 pm taaki bedtime tak ghar pahunch jaaye — Ms. Desai (@missdesai) June 22, 2022

Also, will play music at normal volume till at least 11 PM so that normal people can talk with each other and enjoy the music — Dibyasundar Nayak (@dibyabttb) June 22, 2022

I would too. And the going home time needs to be revised to 11PM. Don't have the energy now to stay awake beyond 11PM. — Satvik Sehgal (@SatvikSehgal) June 22, 2022

What about ishq tera tadpave song and dj stops and everyone shouts oho oho... — Neenad Mehta (@Ne0o7) June 22, 2022

i need a bar for people in late 30s and early 40s, which plays mtv hits of the 90s, rock, pop, indipop, serves chilled beer and 🍕 — apna alien (@vishesche) June 22, 2022

11.



Take care of body today, body will behave better in future.



Also, why skip on "oh nayiyo nayiyo"#Boobian — Dr. Kanwar Dhaliwal (@pX1eo) June 22, 2022

I wanna fund this 😂😂 — Harshit Marwah (@harshitm29) June 22, 2022

This idea is literal gold.