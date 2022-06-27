Koffee With Karan is one of the most talked-about Indian TV shows of all time. We know you love it, secretly or not.

After a gap of almost four years, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to return with the seventh season of his talk show. Karan announced the new season in his unique way. He first announced how the show is not going to air on the television and left fans heartbroken. However, after a few hours, he announced that the show would instead premiere on the OTT platform Hotstar.

Another season of gossips, scandalous statements, fun rapid-fire rounds, luxe gift hampers et al, the Bollywood buff in us is excited. Koffee With Karan season 7 will premier on July 7th on OTT platforms. There is a lot of buzz around the new season and everyone is looking forward to it.

Finally, Johar announced the premiere date in a new teaser. The filmmaker shared a video on his Instagram, which showed the clip of actors from the previous seasons of the show. Towards the end of the video, he promises the audience that this season will be bigger, better and more beautiful. 

So many would stay glued to their screens during the iconic rapid fire rounds and secretly acted out our presence on the show. Hence, the fans are very hyped for the new season.

The show started 18 years ago and a generation of Bollywood fans have grown up with the show.

The show has been a source of a lot of drama, gossip and tea (or koffee) ever since its inception. There is nothing more fun than seeing rich and privileged people spilling the details, dirty and funny, about their lives.

Karan Johar, in his teaser caption, said, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew!" and he is the main character of the show. It is after his name and an important part of his persona.

Actors like Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan are considered as KWK veterans because of their frequent presence on the show.

These tweets frame it in the best way:

Can 7th July come already?