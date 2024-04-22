With its unconventional scenes and intriguing characters, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 left us fascinated with its trailer earlier this month.
The movie revolves around three different stories that talk about modern relations and their complexities in the current high-tech age.
Here are some tweets that one must read before booking their tickets:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the movie features Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Swastika Mukherjee and Nimrit Ahluwalia.
Top picks for you
BizarreHarshita Singh13 days ago | 2 min read