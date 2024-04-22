With its unconventional scenes and intriguing characters, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 left us fascinated with its trailer earlier this month.

The movie revolves around three different stories that talk about modern relations and their complexities in the current high-tech age.

Here are some tweets that one must read before booking their tickets:

#LSD2 is a tough sit – uneven, exhausting, intentionally ugly but it’s also a fitting and dense commentary on our screen-obsessed lives. Dibakar Banerjee is perhaps the cruelest poet of our times. #Dowatch — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) April 20, 2024

LSD2 is like a fucking fever dream, it's scarier and more disturbing than a horror film

What have you done Dibakar — Amey (@ameytrivedi1304) April 19, 2024

#LSD2 is nothing short of a fever dream!



Lacking the seamless integration of different POV’s like part 1 but it’s themes are disturbing & a cautionary tale of our dark present & future.



Essentially Gen Z is f*cked in their constant pursuit of validation from the internet 😅 pic.twitter.com/hiFWFBMuJL — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) April 19, 2024

The Black Mirror-esque #LSD2 really nails the creepy, chaotic, unhinged fuckery of internet culture. And few can make an audience as violently uneasy as Dibakar. Just wish all of that frenetic foreboding was channeled into a more focused, pointed narrative. — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) April 21, 2024

Experience the uniqueness of each story in #LSD2, beautifully told and reflecting today's reality. Book your tickets now for this gripping cinematic journey!

LSD2 IN CINEMAS pic.twitter.com/1G4Fh8Kxw6 — Preet 🤞🙂 (@Uniqueboy3103) April 19, 2024

Another horrendous Friday for the Hindi film industry. Both the new releases 'Do Aur Do Pyar' and 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' are dead on arrival. Absolutely disastrous opening. Even the shows are getting cancelled in Tier B & C centres.#LSD2 #DoAurDoPyaar #BoxOffice — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) April 20, 2024

#LSD2 by @DibakarBanerjee is so smart & ahead of its times that 90% of Indians wont get it. Not fully in any case.

There were just about 15 of us in the Noida hall. None are likely to recommend this to their friends. But I do.

Go watch it.

& then you'll know, if you are smart. pic.twitter.com/HCuPcLSLYx — Sumant Banerji (@sumantbanerji) April 19, 2024

This is a WILD ass movie!!!!….and hats off to the producers for releasing it in theatres..#LSD2 — Goutam Karmakar (@karmakaramit7) April 20, 2024

#LSD2 is so difficult to review!!!! It is so complex. There's so much to ponder upon and so much to write about 😭 — Mrs Shelby (@awkwarishma) April 19, 2024

Social Commentary at Its Finest Step into the Thought-Provoking Universe of #LSD2 – A Film That Leaves a Lasting Impression!LSD2 IN CINEMAS — Ashmita verma (@Amy21V) April 19, 2024

This movie is the eye opening and the perfect example that how social media is effecting us !!#LSD2InCinemas so do watch it and experience something new & fresh content.#LSD2#LSD2Reviews pic.twitter.com/QgazNg5COr — 𝚈 𝙰 𝚂 𝙷 𝚅 𝙸 🌺 (@ImYashvi) April 19, 2024

It sounds like "#LSD2" is versatile and applicable across various situations, making it a valuable tool or reference. It's great when something can be used effectively in different contexts.#ProwatchLeak — Raja_Babu (@Raja__Babu_) April 19, 2024

The soundtrack of #LSD2 perfectly complements the narrative, enhancing the viewing experience.LSD2 IN CINEMAS — shiva (@shiva31971786) April 19, 2024

the true essence of cinema with #LSD2, where the talented cast takes you on a transformative ride with their natural and delightful performances. Catch it now in theaters and be inspired!"

LSD2 IN CINEMAS — Sana Khan 2 (@Sanach5S) April 19, 2024

I'm a huge fan of LSD and, of course, its director Dibakar . However, #LSD2 is simply a headache. It was a difficult watch, not because it was offensive, but because it was unengaging and very boring film. Sorry. — Manish (@rmanish1) April 21, 2024

Watch LSD 1 before. As it's a complex and one of its kind movie. Get the sneek peek into dibakar's work first and then go for LSD 2. — naam. (@shaamhitohhai) April 21, 2024

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the movie features Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Swastika Mukherjee and Nimrit Ahluwalia.