Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, a heartbreaking tale of a mother who fights for her children in an unknown land, made us bawl like a toddler with its trailer. And now, the movie has been finally released and has hit the movie theatres.

Credits: YouTube

Based on true events and is indeed based on real-life a couple named Anurup Bhattacharya and Sagarika Bhattacharya, the plotline of the movie revolves around a mother who fights Norway's foster care system to win the custody of her own children.

Credits: YouTube

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

Things become complex & interesting when the courtroom drama & international relations come into play. It does a bit of "mera bharat mahan" which is annoying. The pacing is really off. Rani is doing a lot. Jim Sarbh is very cool.

Overall, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway is worth a watch. — Pramit (@pramitheus) March 17, 2023

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway a heart touching movie on a subject that may leave you disturbed … #RaniMukerji 's one of best performance. pic.twitter.com/5KazIKjI5x — Zareef Ahmed (@ZareefAhmed) March 17, 2023

QUEEN OF INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY FOR A REASON ❤️🫶🏻



Watch it for a brilliant performance from Rani and keep a box of tissue handy for there are plenty tear-jerking moments #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/rtMUirDYTN — Tushar Rane (@tushnemma) March 16, 2023

Watch #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway …. How a woman stands tall against the Government, her own family to get back her kids.



This movie will touch the most vulnerable part of u



Rani Mukerji is the performer we all miss on screen these days and I kinda get why we get bad movies now. — Madhur Bansal (@madhurbansall) March 14, 2023

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway Rani Mukerji delivers her career-best performance and is truly an award-winning act. @AnirbanSpeaketh (Anirudh) is apt for the part. @jimSarbh (Daniel Singh Ciupek) has a crucial part and is terrific. https://t.co/nJ8M7IaCjQ — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) March 17, 2023

The movie and experience to have only on big screen, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway team, wish you all the very best and more importantly #RaniMukerji all the love and happiness for you by your #Ranians 🪬❤️ — Yagnesh Patel (@Yagnesh2129) March 16, 2023

The one to hail for….Best wishes to #MrsChatterjeevsNorway. @nikkhiladvani @madhubhojwani



On you Bolly debut 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 @AnirbanSpeaketh



And the queen is back to reign now as the most powerful creature on earth “MOTHER” #RaniMukherjee — SAPTARSHI (@bobspop) March 17, 2023

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway is a heart breaking and gut wrenching film that shows a mother’s struggle and fight for her own children. #RaniMukherjee gives the best performance of her career. A big round of applause to Aashima Chibber the director who is the real hero of this film! 👏 pic.twitter.com/cQe6Pxv4zL — Milap (@MassZaveri) March 15, 2023

I loved #mrschatterjeevsnorway #RaniMukerji is very good, what ever the critics review, go and watch it with your family! @ZeeStudios_ @EmmayEntertain — Arnab Chakraborty (@arnabdream) March 16, 2023

Really wanna watch #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway and already want them to remake it in Tamil with Ramya Krishnan 😭 — Sashaank (@sashaank) March 17, 2023

Watched #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway yesterday night at a special screening in #London



Terrific performance by #RaniMukherjee as usual. You will feel the emotions & pain. Yes I cried but then any parent would especially after knowing it's a true story.



Must watch! ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/38T1sMRT5J — Rajiv Bhatt (@rajivbhatt) March 15, 2023

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway is a powerful story and the performance from #RaniMukerji is the cherry on the cake one of the best performances from her will win huge at the Box office #MrsChatterjeeVsNorwayreview pic.twitter.com/QzXzewnK7f — Zubair Memon (@Zubair_memon1) March 14, 2023

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway is gut-wrenching. Came out of the theatre so overwhelmed and in tears. Mother-centric stories are so difficult for me to watch now. #RanjMukerji carries this movie on her shoulder & gives one of the finest performances of all time. Kudos to the team. — Monica 💜 💚 (@MonicaYadav08) March 13, 2023

Well, get your tissues ready, folks!