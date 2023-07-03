The Night Manager‘s second season just started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and yes, most of us are excited and thrilled about seeing Aditya Roy Kapur as Shaan once again. But it isn’t just that, the janta is equally in awe of Anil Kapoor as Shailendra Rungta, and Sobhita Dhulipala as Kaveri Dixit.

Credit: Telegraph India

So, in case you’re wondering whether you should delve into the series, here are 15 tweets you can read and decide for yourself.

#TheNightManager2 wow man this is what we call a spy thriller.amazing storyline. Amazing plot. The cast nailed it….one of the best indian web shows ever released…..a very well written ending…. pic.twitter.com/ZVUgotCymn — GRACE KHOBRAGADE (@GRACE51070798) June 30, 2023

Finally watched #TheNightManager2 and it was just three episodes but Aditya Roy Kapoor 🥹🫠🥹🫠🫠🥹🥹🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠 Man looks fine asf!!!! I haven't seen such a fine charming man in a while 🤌🤌🤌🤌 pic.twitter.com/iKDeEyqDVv — ★ (@Selenophillia1) July 2, 2023

Not so often do you see an actor play such a tailor-made character. Lipika and Kaveri were the show stealers. #TheNightManager2 pic.twitter.com/JifaHACTlo — Siddharth Upadhyay (@Iam_Sid_39) July 2, 2023

I have often said that @AnilKapoor is more than just 'Dhina Dhin Dha'

He is a superlative actor & #TheNightManager2 proves it once again#AdityaRoyKapur plays his role with honesty

The winner here is the script & cinematography#TheNightManager #TheNightManagerOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/CeWLfuLOpS — Arjit Garg (@Arjit_Garg) July 2, 2023

Nobody is too big



"UCHAI SE GIRNE WALON KE TUKDE BHI BAHUT JADA HOTE HAIN"



My fav dialogue from #TheNightManager2 #TheNightManager



This is how webseries should be 2 part . 10 season tak paison ke liye story drag karte hain bas — Bhupesh Kumar (@_Bhupeshkumar_) July 1, 2023

While watching #TheNightManager2 even as a woman, I couldn’t help but fall in love with #SobhitaDhulipala, she is one of the most desirable actresses of our time❤️ pic.twitter.com/bcxEXfLBRp — Sonali Naik (@oneanonlysonali) July 3, 2023

#SobhitaDhulipala is on a roll. Rocks the show in #TheNightManager2…looks stunning and performs ably as Kaveri pic.twitter.com/bhR8LHrSVi — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) June 30, 2023

#anilkapoor and his amazing performance in #thenightmanager2 as a menacing antagonist has left fans spellbound and craving for more! @ItsFilmyDude pic.twitter.com/pDQyDcPAVH — FilmyDude (@ItsFilmyDude) June 30, 2023

Done watching #TheNightManager2…

3 Episodes made with Grand scale👌👌

Anil Kapoor as antagonist 🔥💥

Aditya Roya Kapoor Role also good one👌👍

shobitha Looks hot in screen 🥵

but Acting… especially in emotional scenes meh🙃

Little bit dragged but overall Decent watch👍 https://t.co/hzZOGWHh02 pic.twitter.com/TfU66bQMqx — 🙃 (@VihuTweets) June 29, 2023

Are you ready to catch the second season of The Night Manager?