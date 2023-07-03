The Night Manager‘s second season just started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and yes, most of us are excited and thrilled about seeing Aditya Roy Kapur as Shaan once again. But it isn’t just that, the janta is equally in awe of Anil Kapoor as Shailendra Rungta, and Sobhita Dhulipala as Kaveri Dixit.
So, in case you’re wondering whether you should delve into the series, here are 15 tweets you can read and decide for yourself.
Are you ready to catch the second season of The Night Manager?
Aditya Roy KapurAnil KapoorSobhita DhulipalaBollywoodDisney + HotstarOnline entertainmentSeason 2The Night Manager
Top picks for you
EntertainmentHarshita Singhin about 3 hours | 3 min read