Directed by Mira Nair, A Suitable Boy which is an adaption of the book with the same title written by Vikram Seth is finally out on Netflix.

After making us wait for so long, the series, just like the book, has won our hearts all over again. So, if you're wondering whether to watch this series starring Ishaan Khattar, Tabu & Tanya Maniktala, here are a few Twitter reviews.

Already in love with Latha's saree. 💜 pic.twitter.com/d4waYRvyr6 — kyxtr336 (@mosaic_girl) October 23, 2020

It's a Friday and it's a Suitable Boy day!! #ASuitableBoy — Ipsita Barik (@ipsita_barik) October 23, 2020

I watched 2 episodes of #ASuitableBoy before it came on #Netflix because it is on #bbciplayer .. and trust me, it is absolute rubbish..

god knows why Indian media is going ga-ga over idiotic tv series.. — Abhishek Jain youtube.com/abhishekjain118 (@abhishekjain118) October 23, 2020

I first read #ASuitableBoy 5 years ago and it instantly became my most favourite book.

Can't contain my excitement seeing this book come to life on @netflix pic.twitter.com/GgwIqKG1X2 — Venture पंडित (@VcPundit) October 23, 2020

I am just happy that Netflix released the album too #ASuitableBoy pic.twitter.com/OHEerRaktd — Vinay (@UnholyChokha) October 23, 2020

Now watching : #ASuitableBoy on Netflix. Vaguely recall reading the book by Vikram Seth. 6 episodes. Finally something interesting to watch on Netflix after #EmilyInParis — Migni☆nne D (@spark_mystique) October 23, 2020

Anything Tabu does is elegant and perfect. #ASuitableBoy — kyxtr336 (@mosaic_girl) October 23, 2020

Watch #ASuitableBoy for the exquisite saris, jewellery, exotic locales and well mounted production supported by a huge star cast.

Nothing has changed since then the toxic climate is the same even now...#MiraNair as usual a brilliant director. #Netflix. pic.twitter.com/HSgZ38KKeW — ‏‏ mridula chakraborty (@mridula2c) October 23, 2020

For as long as I've known of Vijay Varma, I've shipped the Raaz-Varma father-son duo so hard and it finally happened in #ASuitableBoy which if I haven't mentioned yet, I've read 4x and watched the series. Go watch it fools, it's a delight to the senses. https://t.co/Yd2YL1Ppc8 — anti patriarchy (@okAastha) October 23, 2020

First episode in, and #ASuitableBoy is terrible? Barely any of the actors suit the part, the language and conversation is very stilted, the scenes are too rushed. — Jayanti (@JayantiJha7) October 23, 2020