Directed by Mira Nair, A Suitable Boy which is an adaption of the book with the same title written by Vikram Seth is finally out on Netflix.
The genius tale by Vikram Seth comes to life on your screen. #ASuitableBoy@MiraPagliNair #VikramSeth #Tabu #IshaanKhatter #TanyaManiktala @RamKapoor #VinayPathak @MrVijayVarma #VijayRaaz @ShahanaGoswami #MahiraKakkar @dasnamit @RanvirShorey @RasikaDugal #ManojPahwa #AamirBashir pic.twitter.com/lQKjjpPJe2— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 23, 2020
After making us wait for so long, the series, just like the book, has won our hearts all over again. So, if you're wondering whether to watch this series starring Ishaan Khattar, Tabu & Tanya Maniktala, here are a few Twitter reviews.
பொட்டி வந்துருச்சு.— Priya👩🏻⚕️ (@holyhemp_) October 23, 2020
Tabu fans assemble. #ASuitableBoy pic.twitter.com/zA18QY4yxb
It's a Friday and it's a Suitable Boy day!! #ASuitableBoy— Ipsita Barik (@ipsita_barik) October 23, 2020
I watched 2 episodes of #ASuitableBoy before it came on #Netflix because it is on #bbciplayer .. and trust me, it is absolute rubbish..— Abhishek Jain youtube.com/abhishekjain118 (@abhishekjain118) October 23, 2020
god knows why Indian media is going ga-ga over idiotic tv series..
I first read #ASuitableBoy 5 years ago and it instantly became my most favourite book.— Venture पंडित (@VcPundit) October 23, 2020
Can't contain my excitement seeing this book come to life on @netflix pic.twitter.com/GgwIqKG1X2
I am just happy that Netflix released the album too #ASuitableBoy pic.twitter.com/OHEerRaktd— Vinay (@UnholyChokha) October 23, 2020
Muting #ASuitableBoy— A (@guiltypressurre) October 23, 2020
Now watching : #ASuitableBoy on Netflix. Vaguely recall reading the book by Vikram Seth. 6 episodes. Finally something interesting to watch on Netflix after #EmilyInParis— Migni☆nne D (@spark_mystique) October 23, 2020
Anything Tabu does is elegant and perfect. #ASuitableBoy— kyxtr336 (@mosaic_girl) October 23, 2020
Watch #ASuitableBoy for the exquisite saris, jewellery, exotic locales and well mounted production supported by a huge star cast.— mridula chakraborty (@mridula2c) October 23, 2020
Nothing has changed since then the toxic climate is the same even now...#MiraNair as usual a brilliant director. #Netflix. pic.twitter.com/HSgZ38KKeW
For as long as I've known of Vijay Varma, I've shipped the Raaz-Varma father-son duo so hard and it finally happened in #ASuitableBoy which if I haven't mentioned yet, I've read 4x and watched the series. Go watch it fools, it's a delight to the senses. https://t.co/Yd2YL1Ppc8— anti patriarchy (@okAastha) October 23, 2020
so I started this limited series called “A suitable boy” and oh boy ✨♥️🥀#ishankhattar #ASuitableBoy #tabu #tanyamaniktala— white sauce pasta| she/her (@MauryaShakshi) October 23, 2020
First episode in, and #ASuitableBoy is terrible? Barely any of the actors suit the part, the language and conversation is very stilted, the scenes are too rushed.— Jayanti (@JayantiJha7) October 23, 2020
#ASuitableBoy should've been in Hindi..!! The English Accent destroys the whole demeanor of the Series..!! I loved the Novel..!! The series has literally destroyed it..!! Plese don't make your judgements based on the series..!! Do Please Read the Novel..!!— Udit (@udit0201) October 23, 2020
Kabir Durrani, that's it that's the tweet #ASuitableBoy pic.twitter.com/57r0BFtFBl— V❄ (@birdie_ee_) October 23, 2020