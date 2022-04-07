With shows and movies on OTT like Breathe: Into The Shadows and The Big Bull, we are glad that Abhishek Bachchan is finally getting his well-deserved due. The trailer of his brand-new social comedy Dasvi made a home in the audience's hearts soon after its release.

Revolving around a chief minister, who is determined to pass his 10th-grade board examinations, the movie also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in prominent roles.



Here are some tweets you should read if you are not sure whether or not you should watch the movie.

@juniorbachchan #Dasvi is such an important film for everyone to watch. The subtle message which the movie carries out throughout is commendable. @NimratOfficial @yamigautam Take a bow 🙇🏼‍♂️ 👏🏼👏🏼 — Shrijit (@Shrijit_N) April 7, 2022

@juniorbachchan i watched your flim today it's a very good flim. I love that line " Education is the most powerful weapon which you can used to change the world ". #dasvi — Arpan Dasgupta (@ArpanDa09218867) April 7, 2022

No Matter UPs and Down @juniorbachchan through out the journey of Bollywood.

We love his acting skills and powerful charm always. This time junior bachchan best proved authentic #Dasvi. Best of it @yamigautam.

Best Wishes for the whole team and #Kumarbiswas sir story of root pic.twitter.com/gP2BgPmAGe — Info center (@SaLekhnath) April 7, 2022

#Dasvi🔥



Gangaram Chaudhary 🔥 winning heart.. what a performance, hats off to you abhi sir @juniorbachchan 👏👏 @SrBachchan — Chintan Gandhi (@CHINTANBANKO) April 7, 2022

Just finished watching #Dasvi

The movie talks about how education can change you positively. Must say @juniorbachchan , @yamigautam and @NimratOfficial did superb job in the movie. — Simran Verma (@vermasimran0510) April 7, 2022

“Pada likha Jaat Bhagwaan Sa” is the popular folklore of Haryana - rendered true by #Dasvi ! Brilliant all the way to the end ! @juniorbachchan delivers a lifetime performance ! @SrBachchan — Ashish Kaul (@aashishkaul) April 7, 2022

#dasvi movie telling measege very useful to people's 🤩🤗@juniorbachchan & @yamigautam pairing is wonderful.

Both performances is very amazing guys

Congratulations ❤ 😍

Going to watch this film and enjoy your day #Dasvireview #YamiGautam #AbhishekBachchan — Mohamed rifai (@Rifai_view) April 7, 2022

#Dasvi has been watched. Dear, Chaudhary Ji, you've passed with flying colors 🔥 what a marvelous performance by you 🆎️ and much love to the entire team of the film 👏🏼

Super happy and proud of you 😍🤗@juniorbachchan @netflix @MaddockFilms

Regards

Neha Mishra (@NehaMishra95) pic.twitter.com/jpiSocRh5S — Dasvi 😎 (@MissSamriddhi) April 7, 2022

You Rock..... 🙌🙌 winning heart💞 @juniorbachchan #Dasvi Masterpiece🙌🔥



Gangaram Chaudhary 🙏🔥 what a performance, hats off to you ahhi sir 👏👏 @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/kWsDgLaFun — Sաɛta Pʀasad ɛғ™ (@SwetaLoveAB) April 7, 2022

#Dasvi ♥️

One of the nicest movies to have come out in the recent times. @juniorbachchan has put his heart and soul into this movie. And it's good to see @NimratOfficial back again. Finally, @yamigautam was excellent.@MaddockFilms @jiostudios pic.twitter.com/DMdJBJdXgQ — Subimal Das 🇮🇳 (@iamsubimal) April 7, 2022

#Dasvi @juniorbachchan sir you rocked with your acting in a dasvi film .

What a amazing film it was . A masterpiece film of a generation . — मुरारी दत्ता (@MurariDutta5) April 7, 2022

Really enjoyed #Dasvi! #AbhishekBachchan is a gem, I’m so glad he’s finally getting his well deserved due. — v (@foreversleepy5) April 7, 2022

Glad to see @juniorbachchan in such a tremendous role in #Dasvi

Blast in ott @NetflixIndia @JioCinema .. Spectacular performance by the cast. — Kanchan Mandal (@Kanchan40972568) April 7, 2022

#AThursday #Dasvi

What's next @yamigautam 🔥🤘

Two brilliant performances in a span of short time 💥

Yami at her best ❤️✨ — A M A L D O J I (@amaldoji11) April 7, 2022

I'm literally emotional to see the use of Khariboli in its full fledged mode in #Dasvi. Finally! Our Language getting recognition. Thanks to @DrKumarVishwas ❤️ — Being Developers (@BeingDevelopers) April 7, 2022

Watched #Dasvi on jio cinema

4🌟 out of 5

A good storyline decorated with performance of @juniorbachchan and @yamigautam and @NimratOfficial and a very good social message about education and politics — Nitin_Mal1k (@NitinMal1k) April 7, 2022

@juniorbachchan @yamigautam Mind blowing performance in #Dasvi 🙌👏👏👏 Education & Politics, a great topic & powerful acting. Last few weeks have been great for Indian Cinema. — Mehta Ratnakar Bharati (@MehtaRBharati2) April 7, 2022

Watched #Dasvi Pretty chilled out fun movie. @juniorbachchan is always a treat to watch! — V E E R U (@NatkhatVeeru) April 7, 2022

Just watched #Dasvi great movie

what a performance by @juniorbachchan @yamigautam 👏👏 and each and every character was too good.. a must watch movie. — Deepak yogi (@DeepakyogiYogi) April 7, 2022

@yamigautam madam I watched your #Dasvi super performance you are versatile actress of Bollywood amazing film .#DasviReview pic.twitter.com/cyfewAqp1Q — Dinesh Kumar (@DineshK2312) April 7, 2022

Just watched #Dasvi @juniorbachchan , One more Masterpiece wid your #PowerPack Performance ..🎊🎉👏👏

So easily you took a charge on Hariyanvi Language ... Superbbbb 👏👏

And the message : Right to Education

Please watch #Dasvi on @JioCinema

And @NetflixIndia @SrBachchan ji https://t.co/DygTrJ2iaF — Namrata Pandit ❤️ for AB (@Namrata1610) April 7, 2022

Dasvi seems to be the perfect pick to binge-watch tonight!