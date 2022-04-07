With shows and movies on OTT like Breathe: Into The Shadows and The Big Bull, we are glad that Abhishek Bachchan is finally getting his well-deserved due. The trailer of his brand-new social comedy Dasvi made a home in the audience's hearts soon after its release.
Here are some tweets you should read if you are not sure whether or not you should watch the movie.
@juniorbachchan #Dasvi is such an important film for everyone to watch. The subtle message which the movie carries out throughout is commendable. @NimratOfficial @yamigautam Take a bow 🙇🏼♂️ 👏🏼👏🏼— Shrijit (@Shrijit_N) April 7, 2022
@juniorbachchan i watched your flim today it's a very good flim. I love that line " Education is the most powerful weapon which you can used to change the world ". #dasvi— Arpan Dasgupta (@ArpanDa09218867) April 7, 2022
No Matter UPs and Down @juniorbachchan through out the journey of Bollywood.— Info center (@SaLekhnath) April 7, 2022
We love his acting skills and powerful charm always. This time junior bachchan best proved authentic #Dasvi. Best of it @yamigautam.
Best Wishes for the whole team and #Kumarbiswas sir story of root pic.twitter.com/gP2BgPmAGe
#Dasvi🔥— Chintan Gandhi (@CHINTANBANKO) April 7, 2022
Gangaram Chaudhary 🔥 winning heart.. what a performance, hats off to you abhi sir @juniorbachchan 👏👏 @SrBachchan
Watched #Dasvi and Gangaram rocks— Aashish Palod (@aspalod) April 7, 2022
On ott 💪
Will watch again tonight 😎@juniorbachchan ❤️ https://t.co/Xfn2xY5V6M pic.twitter.com/J01kYoiq1d
Just finished watching #Dasvi— Simran Verma (@vermasimran0510) April 7, 2022
The movie talks about how education can change you positively. Must say @juniorbachchan , @yamigautam and @NimratOfficial did superb job in the movie.
“Pada likha Jaat Bhagwaan Sa” is the popular folklore of Haryana - rendered true by #Dasvi ! Brilliant all the way to the end ! @juniorbachchan delivers a lifetime performance ! @SrBachchan— Ashish Kaul (@aashishkaul) April 7, 2022
#dasvi movie telling measege very useful to people's 🤩🤗@juniorbachchan & @yamigautam pairing is wonderful.— Mohamed rifai (@Rifai_view) April 7, 2022
Both performances is very amazing guys
Congratulations ❤ 😍
Going to watch this film and enjoy your day #Dasvireview #YamiGautam #AbhishekBachchan
What a beautiful movie🤩 go nd watch #dasvi only on @NetflixIndia @juniorbachchan 💙— ReneeDhyani (@reneedhyani) April 7, 2022
Watching #dasvi, what a movie 🔥— Vibh (@tripathiV01) April 7, 2022
Great performance by @juniorbachchan @NimratOfficial @yamigautam @NetflixIndia
Go and watch dasvi on Netflix.
#Dasvi has been watched. Dear, Chaudhary Ji, you've passed with flying colors 🔥 what a marvelous performance by you 🆎️ and much love to the entire team of the film 👏🏼— Dasvi 😎 (@MissSamriddhi) April 7, 2022
Super happy and proud of you 😍🤗@juniorbachchan @netflix @MaddockFilms
Regards
Neha Mishra (@NehaMishra95) pic.twitter.com/jpiSocRh5S
You Rock..... 🙌🙌 winning heart💞 @juniorbachchan #Dasvi Masterpiece🙌🔥— Sաɛta Pʀasad ɛғ™ (@SwetaLoveAB) April 7, 2022
Gangaram Chaudhary 🙏🔥 what a performance, hats off to you ahhi sir 👏👏 @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/kWsDgLaFun
#Dasvi ♥️— Subimal Das 🇮🇳 (@iamsubimal) April 7, 2022
One of the nicest movies to have come out in the recent times. @juniorbachchan has put his heart and soul into this movie. And it's good to see @NimratOfficial back again. Finally, @yamigautam was excellent.@MaddockFilms @jiostudios pic.twitter.com/DMdJBJdXgQ
#Dasvi is a good movie 👍 @yamigautam @NimratOfficial @juniorbachchan 👌— Madhur Sodhi (@SodhiMadhur) April 7, 2022
#Dasvi @juniorbachchan sir you rocked with your acting in a dasvi film .— मुरारी दत्ता (@MurariDutta5) April 7, 2022
What a amazing film it was . A masterpiece film of a generation .
#Dasvi well done @juniorbachchan #kumarvishwas @DrKumarVishwas चौधराहट की पगड़ी झुकती कोण्या ।— Shekhar Singh (@shekhr_singh) April 7, 2022
Really enjoyed #Dasvi! #AbhishekBachchan is a gem, I’m so glad he’s finally getting his well deserved due.— v (@foreversleepy5) April 7, 2022
#Dasvi hashtag is enough 💯❤️ what a movie @DrKumarVishwas sir & @juniorbachchan ❤️— Aman Dawande (@photowale_27) April 7, 2022
Glad to see @juniorbachchan in such a tremendous role in #Dasvi— Kanchan Mandal (@Kanchan40972568) April 7, 2022
Blast in ott @NetflixIndia @JioCinema .. Spectacular performance by the cast.
#AThursday #Dasvi— A M A L D O J I (@amaldoji11) April 7, 2022
What's next @yamigautam 🔥🤘
Two brilliant performances in a span of short time 💥
Yami at her best ❤️✨
I'm literally emotional to see the use of Khariboli in its full fledged mode in #Dasvi. Finally! Our Language getting recognition. Thanks to @DrKumarVishwas ❤️— Being Developers (@BeingDevelopers) April 7, 2022
Watched #Dasvi on jio cinema— Nitin_Mal1k (@NitinMal1k) April 7, 2022
4🌟 out of 5
A good storyline decorated with performance of @juniorbachchan and @yamigautam and @NimratOfficial and a very good social message about education and politics
@juniorbachchan @yamigautam Mind blowing performance in #Dasvi 🙌👏👏👏 Education & Politics, a great topic & powerful acting. Last few weeks have been great for Indian Cinema.— Mehta Ratnakar Bharati (@MehtaRBharati2) April 7, 2022
Watched #Dasvi Pretty chilled out fun movie. @juniorbachchan is always a treat to watch!— V E E R U (@NatkhatVeeru) April 7, 2022
Just watched #Dasvi great movie— Deepak yogi (@DeepakyogiYogi) April 7, 2022
what a performance by @juniorbachchan @yamigautam 👏👏 and each and every character was too good.. a must watch movie.
@juniorbachchan What a film sir ji! Dil Khush ho gaaya!! #Dasvi pic.twitter.com/rPa9hgR0Uo— Ankita Biswas (@ankitabiswas28) April 7, 2022
Not less than a 10/10 for #Dasvi https://t.co/Pzhq9NOQ1t— Gayatri Joshi (@gaya3joshi) April 7, 2022
@yamigautam madam I watched your #Dasvi super performance you are versatile actress of Bollywood amazing film .#DasviReview pic.twitter.com/cyfewAqp1Q— Dinesh Kumar (@DineshK2312) April 7, 2022
Choudhary saheb sach main aap tiger 🐯 nikle.... awesome movies..#Dasvi @juniorbachchan @NetflixIndia— MAHEsss Chavda (@MAHESssRaNa) April 7, 2022
#Dasvi की कहानी और @juniorbachchan की ऐक्टिंग ने मचा दी 👏👏— Ayush Chaudhary (@ayushch27) April 7, 2022
आप भी ज़रूर देखे #netflix #JioCinema पर ।
Just watched #Dasvi @juniorbachchan , One more Masterpiece wid your #PowerPack Performance ..🎊🎉👏👏— Namrata Pandit ❤️ for AB (@Namrata1610) April 7, 2022
So easily you took a charge on Hariyanvi Language ... Superbbbb 👏👏
And the message : Right to Education
Please watch #Dasvi on @JioCinema
And @NetflixIndia @SrBachchan ji https://t.co/DygTrJ2iaF
छा गए चौधरी साहब @juniorbachchan More power to you..@SrBachchan must be so proud of you ❤️❤️ #Dasvi pic.twitter.com/d4O0EcKrsE— SHALU MALHOTRA (@malhotrashalu) April 7, 2022