Netflix's latest film Dhamaka is a remake of the South Korean film The Terror Live from 2013. Arjun Pathak, the lead, is played by Kartik Aaryan. The story unfolds as an award-winning TV anchor turns into shambles.

Some performances take you by surprise... #KartikAaryan's act in #Dhamaka is one of those... Labelled a 'loverboy' for his on-screen portrayals, #Kartik's performance in #Dhamaka is truly dhamakedaar, heralds his arrival in roles of substance... Wish it had released in cinemas! pic.twitter.com/wf3bk0wQzN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2021

@mrunal0801 you're a beautiful and talented girl who deserves so much more! Saumya Mehra Pathak will always stay close to my heart🤗❤



And to the entire team , without y'all Dhamaka wouldn't be as outstanding as it is!



A big cheers to team Dhamaka🥂 — Arjun Pathakˢᵗʳᵉᵃᵐ ᴰᴴᴬᴹᴬᴷᴬ ᵒⁿ ᴺᵉᵗᶠˡⁱˣ (@KartikDaily) November 19, 2021

With d camera staying on him for 2 hrs, #KartikAaryan has just delivered one of best performances of d yr!

This game change role will do to him what #Rockstar did to #RanbirKapoor & #Padmaavat did to #RanveerSingh! 🔥 @TheAaryanKartik #Dhamaka #siddharthkannan #DhamakaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/yqDqM6fQoJ — Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) November 19, 2021

💥💥💥 Nice movie. Unexpected ending. Searching for karma now🤣 pyar pe bharosa uth gya bollywood movies k unrealistic romance dekh dekh k,,, ab “ache logo k sath acha hota h; burai hmesha harti hai” pe bhi bharosa nai rha🤷🏻‍♀️😐 — Sonal Gahlawat 🇮🇳 (@gahlawat_sonal) November 19, 2021

The movie is so amazing I liked it and the role you are playing is fits on you it was New things we just know about some people

We just forget about all that you all just makes it awesome to this movie and congratulations and I pray for new and upcoming movies @TheAaryanKartik — Adi Sonker (@AdiSonker21) November 20, 2021

Just finished watching..

No soul in the movie..very superficial.

Disappointed. — pratibha reddy (@meri_marrzi) November 19, 2021

Already macha diya aur saare friends ko subscription bhi dilwa diya to watch Dhamaka 🔥♥️ your bestest performance till now Pathak ji @TheAaryanKartik #DhamakaOnNetflix #Dhamaka — Ritu (@Ritu36701446) November 19, 2021

Kartik I can't tell how good this movie was karthik aaryan's best movie ever, it's according to me and karthik aaryan is one my favorite actorlove you bro — Mahendrasinghdz (@mahendrasinghdz) November 19, 2021

Loved the movie! Awesome Climax — Anika Malhotra (@ani19mal) November 20, 2021

Dhamakedar movie💥💥💥 It was a reminder how life is unpredictable. Always live every moment and have no regrets. Talk to your loved ones and let go of your EGO.



Sorry bolne se koi chota nahi hojata.#DhamakaOnNetflix #Dhamaka — Anushka🇮🇳 (@Anushka051) November 20, 2021

What a acting Sir , Bounce back movie#KartikKiDHAMAKA — Taufik (@Taufik83427729) November 19, 2021

#Dhamaka is an amazing movie 🎥 as it address the issue with news reporting👍 and how common public fight each day for living and contribute to the nation but it never get recognized. — Merlin Thomas (@merlin8thomas) November 20, 2021

Stunning performance by Karthik. He substantiated that content driven cinema is the best means to make it to the heart of the audiences..no need for sex, nudity, cheating spouse or cheap comedy needed....

Thanks for the true review Taran sir. — Agreetodisagree (@90sCitizen) November 19, 2021

wrost decision of both the producers to release on OTT by both the filmmakers. #shershah and #dhamaka deserve theatrical release — 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐚𝑩𝑨𝑩𝑼ᵖʳⁱᵗʰᵛⁱʳᵃʲ (@diehardfan_ofAk) November 19, 2021

