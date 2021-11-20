Netflix's latest film Dhamaka is a remake of the South Korean film The Terror Live from 2013. Arjun Pathak, the lead, is played by Kartik Aaryan. The story unfolds as an award-winning TV anchor turns into shambles.
Twitter is impressed and calls Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan's finest performance of his career. We have compiled the tweets you should read before giving this film a watch!
Some performances take you by surprise... #KartikAaryan's act in #Dhamaka is one of those... Labelled a 'loverboy' for his on-screen portrayals, #Kartik's performance in #Dhamaka is truly dhamakedaar, heralds his arrival in roles of substance... Wish it had released in cinemas! pic.twitter.com/wf3bk0wQzN— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2021
@mrunal0801 you're a beautiful and talented girl who deserves so much more! Saumya Mehra Pathak will always stay close to my heart🤗❤— Arjun Pathakˢᵗʳᵉᵃᵐ ᴰᴴᴬᴹᴬᴷᴬ ᵒⁿ ᴺᵉᵗᶠˡⁱˣ (@KartikDaily) November 19, 2021
And to the entire team , without y'all Dhamaka wouldn't be as outstanding as it is!
A big cheers to team Dhamaka🥂
With d camera staying on him for 2 hrs, #KartikAaryan has just delivered one of best performances of d yr!— Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) November 19, 2021
This game change role will do to him what #Rockstar did to #RanbirKapoor & #Padmaavat did to #RanveerSingh! 🔥 @TheAaryanKartik #Dhamaka #siddharthkannan #DhamakaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/yqDqM6fQoJ
The movie is so amazing I liked it and the role you are playing is fits on you it was New things we just know about some people— Adi Sonker (@AdiSonker21) November 20, 2021
We just forget about all that you all just makes it awesome to this movie and congratulations and I pray for new and upcoming movies @TheAaryanKartik
Already macha diya aur saare friends ko subscription bhi dilwa diya to watch Dhamaka 🔥♥️ your bestest performance till now Pathak ji @TheAaryanKartik #DhamakaOnNetflix #Dhamaka— Ritu (@Ritu36701446) November 19, 2021
Kartik I can't tell how good this movie was karthik aaryan's best movie ever, it's according to me and karthik aaryan is one my favorite actorlove you bro— Mahendrasinghdz (@mahendrasinghdz) November 19, 2021
Loved the movie! Awesome Climax— Anika Malhotra (@ani19mal) November 20, 2021
Why Bollywood Don't Make More Movies Like #Dhamaka..?? A Non-Stop Thrill Ride Carried By Dominant @TheAaryanKartik nd @RamKMadhvani’s Amazing Direction..Dhamakedaar Koki's Best Performance Till Now..!! Congo @RSVPMovies, @mrunal0801 nd Whole Team..!! Don't Miss It..#DhamakReview pic.twitter.com/gMezboZg06— SRK's Poet (@iamvrj7) November 19, 2021
Dhamakedar movie💥💥💥 It was a reminder how life is unpredictable. Always live every moment and have no regrets. Talk to your loved ones and let go of your EGO.— Anushka🇮🇳 (@Anushka051) November 20, 2021
Sorry bolne se koi chota nahi hojata.#DhamakaOnNetflix #Dhamaka
What a acting Sir , Bounce back movie#KartikKiDHAMAKA— Taufik (@Taufik83427729) November 19, 2021
#Dhamaka is an amazing movie 🎥 as it address the issue with news reporting👍 and how common public fight each day for living and contribute to the nation but it never get recognized.— Merlin Thomas (@merlin8thomas) November 20, 2021
Stunning performance by Karthik. He substantiated that content driven cinema is the best means to make it to the heart of the audiences..no need for sex, nudity, cheating spouse or cheap comedy needed....— Agreetodisagree (@90sCitizen) November 19, 2021
Thanks for the true review Taran sir.
wrost decision of both the producers to release on OTT by both the filmmakers. #shershah and #dhamaka deserve theatrical release— 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐚𝑩𝑨𝑩𝑼ᵖʳⁱᵗʰᵛⁱʳᵃʲ (@diehardfan_ofAk) November 19, 2021
