Featuring a stellar cast, Zee5’s Dial 100 is finally out. Directed by Rensil D'Silva, the revenge-thriller-drama stars Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles.

The movie revolves around a police officer, working at a police emergency call centre, who gets a call from an agitated woman wanting to commit suicide. In order to save her, the officer endangers his own family.

Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube

If you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.

Who are you watching this nail-biting thriller with?