Featuring a stellar cast, Zee5’s Dial 100 is finally out. Directed by Rensil D'Silva, the revenge-thriller-drama stars Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles.

The movie revolves around a police officer, working at a police emergency call centre, who gets a call from an agitated woman wanting to commit suicide. In order to save her, the officer endangers his own family.

If you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.

Just finished watching #Dial100 An Amazing thriller movie. Concluding scenes are impressive and Acting of @BajpayeeManoj Sir is 🔥💯🙌

He is a Gem❤ Best Acting Performance by @Neenagupta001 #SakshiTanwar It's a must watch movie.@ZEE5India @sidpmalhotra — Nalin Bhat (@nalin534) August 6, 2021

#Dial100

So Excited Movie, @BajpayeeManoj Aapka To Kya Hi Kehna You Are Amazing Actor. — Nikesh verma (@Nickybhai4) August 6, 2021

I finished watching #Dial100 .Vey first I want to say what a brilliant performance by @BajpayeeManoj #Bihari babu ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z3LhQZMGWD — Sanny Rajput #Akki #Bihar ❤️ (@Akshay_Kumar829) August 7, 2021

#Dial100 what a delight..yet again @BajpayeeManoj You made our Friday Night. Stellar performance by sakshi and @Neenagupta001. Btw who says no to vada pav??lol. Parents have to go through a lot if kid makes a mistake. Must Watch 🙏🥳🎉🎊 #ZEE5 #Dial100 @BajpayeeManoj pic.twitter.com/d22p4HGz43 — Sampda Nanda (@sampdananda) August 7, 2021

Couldn't wait anymore... Just finished watching this❤ Amazing script... Amazing cast... Perfect direction... Just like everything fell in place so well😲😲... Would love to see more of @BajpayeeManoj and #SakshiTanwar work together in future...🤞🤞 — Shruti Kadam (@ShrutiK13062959) August 6, 2021

I just can't believe that finally i am watching this masterpiece 😌😌 #dial100 .@BajpayeeManoj sir's performance is always beyond imagination💥💥I don't have any word to explain his work 🙏 @Neenagupta001 & #sakshi mam ufffffff🔥 Story line is just mind-boggling 🌠@RensilDSilva pic.twitter.com/xCYol08ddC — I Am Rajeshree Ghosh (@IRajeshree) August 6, 2021

Top Notch Performance by Manoj Sir Again 👌👌🙌



How can be someone so perfect in every act in every role in every movie or Webseries #Dial100 Highly Recommended from my side guys — R O H i T 🇮🇳🚩 (@Bhakt_Mhadev_ka) August 6, 2021

Without watching I #dial100 to talk to @BajpayeeManoj sir and over the phone Delhi Police said - Kaanp kahe rahe ho? 🤭

Now watching it. What a fabulous masterpiece your work is. 🤗 — ThanaPrabhariDhansar (@DhansarThana) August 6, 2021

"Middle class family hona hamari galti thi..."



best dialogue from #Dial100



Really it's an amazing movie, definitely by their cast and storyline-up that stick to till the climax.@BajpayeeManoj @Neenagupta001



Written & directed by : @RensilDSilva — Ayarn :: Multiverse (@ayarn_modi) August 6, 2021

#Dial100 -That silence and numbness and their predicament depicted in that ONE scene between #SakshiTanwar and @BajpayeeManoj worth thousand claps !#dial100 the concluding were scenes were so well enacted /directed ! — Sonal (@Sonal_27) August 6, 2021

My son took promise, that we shouldn't even open #Zee5 till he finishes his classes today.. Still 13 hrs waiting for us to watch #Dial100... Kabhi Kabhi 13 hrs ka intezaar 13 days lagtha hai ☺️ Ek din me tho bahut kuch ho sakta hai sir☺️ — MedhAalap (@RekhaSaikrishna) August 6, 2021

This one scene stole the whole movie away, one of the best scenes performed by two exemplary actors!! 🥺❤️😭 @BajpayeeManoj WATCHED IT SO MANY TIMES AND STILL EACH TIME I REPEAT WATCH, I STILL HAVE TEARS! 🤧 Can't get over this scene and them! 😭

Sequel please! 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/DWDt4a8C1D — Have a big heart 💜 (@AHedonicSoul) August 6, 2021

Due to the character limit, #SakshiTanwar - The name, the powerhouse of expressions, talent everything! @RelivingBALH chalo, Saath rothe hai 😭🥺🤧



WE NEED A SEQUEL PLEASE 😭🥺#Dial100 #Dial100onzee5 — Have a big heart 💜 (@AHedonicSoul) August 6, 2021

Manoj bajpaee ..too much. Sinks his teeth into the character. Absolute treat to watch. Savior of bollywood.#Dial100 — Shekar Iyer (@SHEKARSUSHEEL) August 7, 2021

One of the great movie #Dial100 — JXSRMA🇮🇳 (@jxsrma) August 6, 2021

@BajpayeeManoj just now I watched #dial100 , guys really this film is superb . Everyone should watch . As from the very beginning of the day when I heard that Manoj sir film is coming , I can't calm from that day onwards I was waiting for the sir's film . — Piyakshi Debnath (@DebnathPiyakshi) August 6, 2021

Watching #dial100.. and it is really amazing to watch such talented people together in one frame @Neenagupta001 mam you've done such a fantastic work....@BajpayeeManoj you are fantastic amazing mind-blowing like always really really superb sir..aapke liye jitna bolo utna kam 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/tWhiwad6w5 — Ishika (@Ishika_54) August 6, 2021

So, again you nailed it 🔥🔥. Your presence says it all. @BajpayeeManoj#Dial100 — Aarti (@AartiShah095) August 7, 2021

Just watched dial 100 this man is just fabulous.. raising bar against all the superstars must watch show. ***** @BajpayeeManoj #Dial100 — Sachin londhe (@Plaidsachin) August 6, 2021

