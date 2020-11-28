Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey starrer Fabulous lives of Bollywood wives is now streaming on Netflix.
There’s no fun in life without some drama. And I always get my share with these gorgeous ladies 😘. #FabulousLives premieres 27 November, only on Netflix. @maheepkapoor @seemakkhan @bhavanapandey @netflixindia @dharmatic_ @apoorvamehta18 @aneeshabaig @scrappypants #UttamDomale pic.twitter.com/yICzWZbcVS— neelam kothari soni (@neelamkothari) November 13, 2020
Well, as the title suggests, this show revolves around the starry lives of these 4 Bollywood wives.
So, if you're wondering to watch this or not, here are a few reviews that you should go through.
Binge watching #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives with my close friends, gotta say this is kinda an adaptation of #therealhousewivesofbeverlyhills but with a twist of Kjo spice which is bland with different agendas.— Jeff (@jeffyjamj) November 28, 2020
Overall its better than any other Dharma movies on @NetflixIndia
#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is literally the most cringe-worthy, dumbest show I’ve recently seen on @netflix couldn’t stand this BS. Can we please get some more entertaining content than this garbage @netflix ?? Uhhhh I’m reconsidering my subscription now— Aishani (@AishaniBhalla) November 27, 2020
So Ananya Pandey thought her name was f#*k in her childhood because everyone used to say f#*k all the time! 😆 #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives— Shalaka Parate (@shalaka_parate) November 28, 2020
Now I can recommend two series if I want to waste your time. #IndianMatchmaking and #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives— saurabh pramar (@PramarSaurabh) November 28, 2020
I successfully wasted half of my day watching 😏 #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. @NetflixIndia
Jet li: "this is my younger daughter"— Yes (@irsnaar) November 28, 2020
Sanjay kapoor: "yah ok"#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives
#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives— anu (@anusaysit) November 28, 2020
is basically just glorified indian aunties
Watched a few bits and the last episode of #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives, so fkn cringeeeeeee— Mahir (@mahir_khiladi) November 28, 2020
Everyone who is hating on #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives are the people who probably watched the entire thing, enjoyed that they got a peak into the Bollywood lifestyle and now are just complaining to be part of the online herd of trolls.— Wizilante (@Wizilante7) November 28, 2020
I FELT LIKE #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is made just to launch Shanaya 🙂💔— Amyra♕ (@amylogy_) November 28, 2020
#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives— chatpati maggie (@chatpatimaggie) November 28, 2020
The whole show is only drama, exaggerated drama.
Oh great fantastic the greatest actor arjun kapoor is here#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives— Yes (@irsnaar) November 28, 2020
It’s was so nice to see Neelam after so long seemed very natural actually a really nice woman she was huge bck in the 80’s although there are plenty of stuck-up stars there are also plenty who haven’t let the fame go to their heads #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives— KAJAL KAUR KHATRI (@KhatriKaur) November 28, 2020
(Cringe x 100)🤯— Sagar Behera (@Sagarbehr) November 28, 2020
Sasta xerox copy of keeping up with kadarshian not even a colour printout.@NetflixIndia matlab seriously kuch bhi😒. #Review #FabulousLives #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives
What I felt on every single second while watching #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives 😫😫😭😭😭#FabulousLives pic.twitter.com/HbYsQmZ4sr— Main Hoon Gian (@MainHoon_Gian) November 28, 2020
They went to Doha like it is Daal Chawal😭#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives— That Luckless Guy (@ArfatSheikh46) November 28, 2020
Maheep Kapoor might just be my spirit animal #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives— just chill mili (@SunoMili) November 28, 2020
#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is such a wannabe copy of #TheRealHouseWivesofBeverlyHills. If this crapload is what they call content Netflix is doomed for sure.— Avijit Paul (@AvijitPaul89) November 28, 2020
Started watching #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Desi #SexAndTheCity with a touch of cringe from #KUWTK?— Ojaswi Rana (@ojaswirana) November 28, 2020