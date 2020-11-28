Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey starrer Fabulous lives of Bollywood wives is now streaming on Netflix.

Well, as the title suggests, this show revolves around the starry lives of these 4 Bollywood wives.

So, if you're wondering to watch this or not, here are a few reviews that you should go through.

Binge watching #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives with my close friends, gotta say this is kinda an adaptation of #therealhousewivesofbeverlyhills but with a twist of Kjo spice which is bland with different agendas.

Overall its better than any other Dharma movies on @NetflixIndia — Jeff (@jeffyjamj) November 28, 2020

#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is literally the most cringe-worthy, dumbest show I’ve recently seen on @netflix couldn’t stand this BS. Can we please get some more entertaining content than this garbage @netflix ?? Uhhhh I’m reconsidering my subscription now — Aishani (@AishaniBhalla) November 27, 2020

So Ananya Pandey thought her name was f#*k in her childhood because everyone used to say f#*k all the time! 😆 #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — Shalaka Parate (@shalaka_parate) November 28, 2020

Now I can recommend two series if I want to waste your time. #IndianMatchmaking and #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives



I successfully wasted half of my day watching 😏 #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. @NetflixIndia — saurabh pramar (@PramarSaurabh) November 28, 2020

Jet li: "this is my younger daughter"

Sanjay kapoor: "yah ok"#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — Yes (@irsnaar) November 28, 2020

#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives

is basically just glorified indian aunties — anu (@anusaysit) November 28, 2020

Watched a few bits and the last episode of #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives, so fkn cringeeeeeee — Mahir (@mahir_khiladi) November 28, 2020

Everyone who is hating on #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives are the people who probably watched the entire thing, enjoyed that they got a peak into the Bollywood lifestyle and now are just complaining to be part of the online herd of trolls. — Wizilante (@Wizilante7) November 28, 2020

I FELT LIKE #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is made just to launch Shanaya 🙂💔 — Amyra♕ (@amylogy_) November 28, 2020

#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives

The whole show is only drama, exaggerated drama. — chatpati maggie (@chatpatimaggie) November 28, 2020

Oh great fantastic the greatest actor arjun kapoor is here#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — Yes (@irsnaar) November 28, 2020

It’s was so nice to see Neelam after so long seemed very natural actually a really nice woman she was huge bck in the 80’s although there are plenty of stuck-up stars there are also plenty who haven’t let the fame go to their heads #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — KAJAL KAUR KHATRI (@KhatriKaur) November 28, 2020

(Cringe x 100)🤯

Sasta xerox copy of keeping up with kadarshian not even a colour printout.@NetflixIndia matlab seriously kuch bhi😒. #Review #FabulousLives #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — Sagar Behera (@Sagarbehr) November 28, 2020

What I felt on every single second while watching #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives 😫😫😭😭😭#FabulousLives pic.twitter.com/HbYsQmZ4sr — Main Hoon Gian (@MainHoon_Gian) November 28, 2020

They went to Doha like it is Daal Chawal😭#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — That Luckless Guy (@ArfatSheikh46) November 28, 2020

Maheep Kapoor might just be my spirit animal #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — just chill mili (@SunoMili) November 28, 2020

#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is such a wannabe copy of #TheRealHouseWivesofBeverlyHills. If this crapload is what they call content Netflix is doomed for sure. — Avijit Paul (@AvijitPaul89) November 28, 2020