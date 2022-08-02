Featuring an impressive cast, Disney+Hotstar’s Good Luck Jerry is finally out. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, this black comedy crime drama features Janhvi Kapoor as the protagonist.

The movie, which is the official remake of Nelson's Kolamaavu Kokila, revolves around an innocent girl who gets pulled into the notorious world of cocaine smuggling.

If you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

thoroughly enjoyed good luck jerry it was so entertaining and humorous, janvhi just keeps getting better with every film she does she was so impressive there was literally no dull or boring moment at all pic.twitter.com/nMEfQLkM9x — hay (@balconyIove) July 29, 2022

Not a fan of Janhvi Kapoor, but love that she's trying out different roles in every film and not just choosing cringe slapstick comedies to act in. #JERRY #GoodLuckJerry — moja cat (@cat_moja) August 1, 2022

you can clearly see janhvi kapoor’s growth as an actress in good luck jerry. it’s not easy to balance comedy, action and thriller yet she did it so wonderfully. if she keeps performing at this level then shes going to become even stronger. — a. (@MALH0TRAS) July 29, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor has been such an impressive actor,

She's amazing in Good Luck Jerry 👌🏽 — Ammz (@ammsosickofyou) August 1, 2022

Performance where jhanvi Kapoor shines through.#GoodLuckJerry — Clicherobot (@clicherobot) August 1, 2022

For some reason, i enjoyed #GoodLuckJerry more than the original version. 😅 — Ivan Jee (@Jeetrashers) August 1, 2022

Good Luck Jerry on hotstar is a very random, unexpected and crazy movie 🤣🤣🤣 — komal 🤸🏽‍♀️ - check pinned tweet! (@komal_42) July 29, 2022

currently in the middle of good luck jerry. so far i’m impressed with janhvi’s performance, deepak dobriyal’s comedic timing and the film itself is quite engaging. i’ll post a review later on letterboxd 💗💗 — 𝐧𝐚𝐯𝐢 (@thoughtsofshah) August 1, 2022

Good luck Jerry is such a great movie😭 I loved it!!!!!! — leena☁️ (@leenakaun) August 1, 2022

I hereby declare Deepak Dobriyal as national treasure 😍



And what a surprise chumma movie #GoodLuckJerry is! — Anuja Jaiman (@AnujaJaiman) August 1, 2022

Watched Good Luck Jerry..#JhanviKapoor slays the role ..

supporting actors have also done great job...

Mast hai yaar Movie...

Some scenes were too funny ...



Entertaining Movie Overall — Shubham (@Logicalguy007) July 30, 2022

I just finished watching #GoodLuckJerry and what a film.This is for sure #JanhviKapoor best performance till date,the way she Carried Jaya Kumari character so beautifuly.I am proud of the development I am seeing in her as an actress.Hats of to the director as well #GoodLuckJerry pic.twitter.com/NpuhxCOQym — Simsim🌙💕 (@bollymagicvybs) August 1, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor is killing it with her apt expressions in Good Luck Jerry! 👏 — Bollywood Blog (@ibollywoodblog) July 28, 2022

y’all need to watch good luck jerry, the dark comedy is really good — m (@blueyongs) July 30, 2022

The use of the colors - green, red and blue! The color palette/aesthetic🤌💯#GoodLuckJerry #GoodLuckJerryOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/sdsqaTg0As — Akash Dey (@SkyDey13) August 1, 2022

Janhvi kapoor seems to know a lil bit of acting among the new age actresses. Liked Good Luck Jerry.

She can actually turn out to be a good talent. — Aayushay (@Aayushayhere) July 29, 2022

Saw #GoodLuckJerry on @DisneyPlusHS and how natural #JanhviKapoor is in this. The way she switched emotions, especially her helplessness in that bus scene Janhvi just ate it. Her scenes with her mother❤️❤️❤️. Ending could have been better thought. Overall a good one time watch. pic.twitter.com/She1ph149b — Rahul Sharma 🇮🇳 (@badmanrahul) August 1, 2022

Good Luck Jerry….. Nice Movie, Good Acting, Good characters, All Things are Good- As Original…. Kolamaavu Kokila — Ashish Lodhi (@iamalodhi) July 29, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor has delivered her best as Jerry in Good Luck Jerry. ❣️ — Bollywood Blog (@ibollywoodblog) July 30, 2022

#GoodLuckJerry is a decent film. Though i didn't have much expectation but pretty impressed with Janhvi. I wonder why wasn't it promoted that aggressively. — Roshni 🍃 (@roshni_mishraa) August 1, 2022

Done watching Good Luck Jerry on Hotstar. The film does Justice to the Tamil original. There are some hilarious laugh out moments with particular mention to Deepak Dobriyal. Janhvi Kapoor as Jerry delivers a solid performance. — Prabhatha (@rogobertha) July 29, 2022

Watched #GoodLuckJerry and I just loved it. Be it directions, storyline and performances. #JanhviKapoor impressed me a lot with her acting. Best performance of her undoubtedly. A must watch movie for sure ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Fr8zOQV10u — Tisha (@itstisha_7) August 1, 2022

