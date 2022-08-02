Featuring an impressive cast, Disney+Hotstar’s Good Luck Jerry is finally out. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, this black comedy crime drama features Janhvi Kapoor as the protagonist.  

Good Luck Jerry
Source: Disney+Hotstar

The movie, which is the official remake of Nelson's Kolamaavu Kokila, revolves around an innocent girl who gets pulled into the notorious world of cocaine smuggling.

If you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

Who are you watching Good Luck Jerry with? 