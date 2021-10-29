The moment Hum Do Hamare Do trailer was released, we were promised a fun family binge of the month. Given the film's impressive cast - Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah; it isn't unfair to expect a fantastic blend of comedy and drama!
With their candid reviews, Desi Twitter has made it simple for us to decide whether or not to give this film a watch!
Just finished watching "Hum Do Humare Do".— whyBhav (@VaibhavKanauji9) October 28, 2021
1. Absolutely cute movie.
2. Activa>>>> audi.
3. Ek alag si family waali movie that I watched alone.
#HumDoHamareDo - ⭐️⭐️— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 29, 2021
Paresh Rawal & Ratna Pathak shines in this half baked comedy drama which entertains in bits and pieces... Slapdash writing & predictable climax are the major drawbacks.
Rajkumar Rao & Kriti Sanon acts are also just about average..#HumDoHamareDoReveiw pic.twitter.com/PZXVqwBteb
#HumDoHamareDo— Raj Rohit (@im_rjrohit) October 29, 2021
Sweet ,Emotional & entertaining Movie. @RajkummarRao @kritisanon @SirPareshRawal #RatnaPathakShah Ma’am & other actors too. Fantastic performance.
Yaaar Housefull 4 bhi nahi dekhi but kuch toh aisa hi raha hoga.— Rajat (@RajjoUnchained) October 29, 2021
Panipat sahi hai!
In Mimi, Kriti lies to her family that she is preggers with Pankaj Tripathi's child.
Hum Do Humare Do is about fake parents.
7/10 on deception score.
Thoda sach bol lo Kriti! pic.twitter.com/xhMrst61oM
Enjoyed watching #HumDoHamareDo Well written story, screenplay and witty dialogues with superb performances. Complete family entertainer #HumDoHumareDo https://t.co/M2qypzMgKY— Sonup Sahadevan (@sonupii) October 29, 2021
@SirPareshRawal aur @RajkummarRao ki jugalbandi is too epic, riots of laughter😂😂— Tan (@thatguy49_) October 28, 2021
Pure maza dilwadiye..!#HumDoHumareDo
#HumDoHamareDo is a nice blend of comedy, drama and emotions. The film is hilarious at moments which would have left you bursted into laughters in cinema halls. An out an out "Paresh-Rawal-Hungama", the same we saw a decade ago. Overall, a Good Family Entertainer.— [email protected] (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 29, 2021
RATING - 6/10" pic.twitter.com/M2iHUC4ZDV
Just finished watching Hum do Hamare do. What a wonderful movie it is. Just loved it . Also loved the acting of @RajkummarRao and @kritisanon.— Nikhil Karn (@NikhilKarn14) October 29, 2021
beautiful movie @kritisanon you did a fantastic job.. 5star movie..— Sameer ilyas (@Sameer83903384) October 29, 2021
I simply enjoy the presence of the elder couple shown here. All the best #HumDoHumareDo. Can't wait to see you.— Maclean Coutinho (@CoutinhoMaclean) October 29, 2021
Its a super duper movie. Much more real, rather than those stupid mega budget movies— Mcdovel (@mcdovel) October 29, 2021
#HumDoHamareDo is a simple and light entertainer that will go well with families . However , poor execution and script are big letdowns. All the four actors performed really good with @SirPareshRawal being excellent . If you're looking for clean film then go for it.— Puregossip1355 (@puregossip1355) October 29, 2021
My Rating 3/5
#HumDoHamareDo is Very light hearted FamJam comedy. @RajkummarRao is such a impressive performance, @kritisanon looks so cute + her beautifully performance after #mimi, @SirPareshRawal ji & #RatnaPathakShah ji is legend performance (1/2)— Charmi Sangoi (@CharmiSan24) October 29, 2021
A fun movie to watch— You Know Who (@ffsshutupbro) October 29, 2021
Rajkummar's emotional scene are good and funny at the same time #HumDoHamareDo
Considering the level of bad films that @disneyplus delivered over the last few months , #HumDoHamareDo is somewhat better . Funny jokes , emotional angle at places and performances are really good . Better decision to skip its theatrical release ..@kritisanon— CineHub (@RahulVerma4860) October 29, 2021
#HumDoHamareDo, which premiered on @DisneyPlusHS, explores the idea of a family of choice in the Indian context. The lead actors stand out in a story that is not entirely brave but is progressive nevertheless.@RajkummarRao @kritisanon @SirPareshRawal https://t.co/xuUKGJJ0lu— Tusshar Sasi (@FilmySasi) October 29, 2021
My Review ❤#HumDoHamareDo #KritiSanon #rajkumarrao pic.twitter.com/UtTnq54UtK— Kriti Universe (@UniverseKriti) October 28, 2021
#HumDoHamareDo- Interesting plot, good performances and some funny one-liners are the strong points here. What mars the film is the weak execution & lukewarm climax. A partly engaging & entertaining family drama. Good decision to release on OTT.— Aavishkar Gawande (@aavishhkar) October 29, 2021
Rating: ⭐️⭐️½
Just watched #HumDoHamareDo really it's so good to see in the era of so much adult web series a good family targetted cinema are pouring loved it fully @RajkummarRao is so natural @kritisanon you are so stunner Paresh sir fantastic brilliant movie must watch #humdohamaredoreview— Arth (@TripathiArth) October 29, 2021