Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer film 'Love Aaj Kal 2' hit theaters today, on Valentine's Day. And, the movie has received mixed reactions.
But, if you're still wondering if this movie is worth your time or not, here are some tweets you should read before booking your tickets for this film.
#LoveAajKalReview— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) February 14, 2020
Positives: Some portions of the 1990 romance, 1990's #KartikAaryan, 'Shayad' song, Randeep Hooda & the cinematography.
Negatives: Story is not fresh, Screenplay is dull & confusing, Editing is average!
Rating: ⭐️⭐️
Kartik-Sara will help put nice weekend biz.
#LoveAajKalReview— Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) February 14, 2020
When u book 6pm movie show of love aaj Kal. pic.twitter.com/pRLdBZcUjw
Audience after 10 minute #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/ndLySdkB6x— Ayush Sharma (@RksFanboyy) February 14, 2020
#LoveAajkal tells us how we only complicate our lives, by overthinking and over expecting.— RJ Shonali (@RjShonalii) February 14, 2020
1st half is cool. #SaraAliKhan is beautiful, #KartikAaryan plays 90s Raghu & mordern age Veer so well.
& there's a reason we didn't see #ArushiSharma much in promotions.#LoveAajKalReview
Audience looking for good story, plot, screenplay, entertainment in LoveAajKal. #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/DUConTHkHC— Prince Dhawan (@PrinceDhawan_) February 14, 2020
#LoveAajKalReview— Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) February 14, 2020
Me after watching love aaj Kal. pic.twitter.com/8t3qIqCVhf
#LoveAajKal - CINEMATIC CATASTROPHE— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 14, 2020
Story- Either Imtiaz or God Knows
Script- 🤣
Act- Kartik worst,Sara- Avg.
Direction- Ali made sure to deliver his worst film .
Film is for selective astute audience who thinks boredom is divine.
Rating- 🌟 ( Half star)#LoveAajkalReview
Just watched the film— Evil (@raju_innocentev) February 14, 2020
It is one of the worst pictures of Bollywood
Race 3 was better than this
Name any worst film of Bollywood#LoveAajKal overtakes it
0/5#LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal2
#LoveAajKal2— Rahul (@Rahul88770956) February 13, 2020
One word Review:- FLOP
👉Story = 1/5
👉 Music = 2/5
👉 Screenplay = 1/5
👉 Direction = 1/5
👉 Dialogue = 0.5/5
👉 Emotions = 1/5
👉 Performance = 2/5
Note:- Dimag hang ho gya..
👉 OVERALL RATING = 1/5 @TheAaryanKartik #SaraAliKhan#LoveAajKalReview
When you thought Imtiaz Ali is done with love, he shows you how he has just started. Love Aaj Kal is a good film, better than Jab Harry met Sejal but not as good as Rockstar or Tamasha. Music is good, both leads have done a good job. 3/5 stars to the film.— Manish Raj Srivastav (@saddaaindia) February 14, 2020
#LoveAajKalReview
#LoveAajKalReview T*E*R*R*I*B*L*E#LoveAjkal2 is a FIASCO..LITERALLY SPEAKING IT'S NOT even 1% of the 1st part.... WORST MOVIE OF 2020 SO FAR .. Even the youth will not find this movie tolerable..SHRINKED PLOT, DULL EXECUTION...even @TheAaryanKartik can't save the film!— Kartik Agrawal (@TradeAnalyst_) February 14, 2020
(1.5/5)
#LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKalReview what a disaster movie @mysarakhan was just screaming in the movie Imtiaz sir I am amazed how you come to direct this kind of movie Gems after gems you delivered such a disaster have to get rid off it— Abhijeet Joshi (@Abhijeetjoshi17) February 14, 2020
People who went to watch Love Aaj Kal after few minutes #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/hkFYmfJbor— ASHISH SINGH (@TheAshishLive) February 14, 2020
#Interval: #LoveAajKal— N J (@Nilzrav) February 13, 2020
Probably the most DEAD BORING film ever that I'm watching! #KartikAaryan is making me miss Fardeen Khan on screen & looks like he hasn't showered in months! #RandeepHooda is hot as usual, #SaraAliKhan is super fresh & has a good character. #LoveAajKalReview
DISASTEROUS!— N J (@Nilzrav) February 13, 2020
Film ended & everyone in the audience is yawning & stretching as if they woke up from the deepest slumber, including me😴😴 Also, now I have a new found respect for Jab Harry Met Sejal🙏 #LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal
Please don't watch #LoveAajKal #LoveAajKal2 this is not Imtiaz Ali style movie 🙈 Do whatever you want for Valentine's day but don't book your tickets for this movie 🙄 #loveaajkalreview #loveaajkal2review— Neelam (@_kneelam) February 13, 2020
Disappointing 🙈 Only good thing about the movie are the songs ⭐ #LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal #ValentinesWeek— Neelam (@_kneelam) February 13, 2020
my valentine day mistake i went to watch love aaj kal first day first show.— Pooja Sharma (@gatsbynoob) February 14, 2020
before interval i in real told to my friends i want to go home.
but sara was amazing.#LoveAajKal #LoveLivesEveryday #LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKalReview #SaraAliKhan #KartikAaryan #ImtiazAli pic.twitter.com/kPaCJ2ia1l
#LoveAajKalReview— Noor Aalam (@NoorAal92588619) February 14, 2020
Yes @SumitkadeI
In the film point of view.....I LIKE THE MOVIE #MotherWorld
Gentle question for #ImtiazAli Why #LoveAjkal2? Even actor like Randeep Hooda couldn't save himself from overacting. The only good thing about the movie was knowing the fact that the movie will end. #LoveAajKalReview— Mohor Sarkar (@MohorSarkar) February 14, 2020
So, is it a yay or a nay?