Looking for something to watch this weekend? This Shah Rukh Khan-backed romantic thriller belongs to your list!

Directed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel features Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The story captures the struggles of an interfaith couple, Ahmed and Jyoti, dealing with the realities of societal and political pressure.  

We see Lord Bobby returning to the screen after his appearance in the series Ashram.

Love Hostel

While we have to watch the movie to see how this fairytale ends, let's find out what the Janta had to say about Love Hostel.

Written by Shanker Raman, Mehak Jamal, and Yogi Singha, Love Hostel is a perfect depiction of inter-faith marriage in our society. 

You can watch the Love Hostel on Zee5.