Looking for something to watch this weekend? This Shah Rukh Khan-backed romantic thriller belongs to your list!

Directed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel features Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The story captures the struggles of an interfaith couple, Ahmed and Jyoti, dealing with the realities of societal and political pressure.

While we have to watch the movie to see how this fairytale ends, let's find out what the Janta had to say about Love Hostel.

#LoveHostel is a film about current (north) India. It's dark, gritty, gruesome, but honest and lays it all bair. It's a punch to the gut and it was definitely a bad idea to watch it after midnight. Kudos to SRK and Red Chillies to put their might behind this

Watched #LoveHostel @thedeol u r looking like a headshot gamer...bt I must say...u r scared me..from ur look n body language..Great.. @sanyamalhotra07 u r just incredible in this...OUTSTANDING @VikrantMassey fab like always...



Last night watched #LoveHostel. Superb direction & Wonderful performances. Hats off to @VikrantMassey @sanyamalhotra07

but @thedeol sir takes the cake. He deserves every accolade for Dagar being his best performance. A MUST WATCH!

Watch it on Zee5 . A great thriller and Lord Bobby u are awesome so is other @VikrantMassey @sanyamalhotra07 @thedeol #LoveHostel

They say that there is only one villain in every film, he is Bobby Deol sir what a wonderful film Vikrant sir, you are a super star. I'm Biggest Fan of You #LoveHostel is now streaming on @ZEE5India

Watched #LoveHostel last night, Lord Bobby has killed it with a superlative performance. Sanya & Vikrant too have done a great job. Overall, a decent film.

Just watched #LoveHostel what a bold crime emotionless thriller #BobbyDeol u have got back in such top form after class of 83 and aashram this is next level. Keep going bobby deol 2.0 its a must watch

'Love Hostel' movie review: Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol's film suffers from rushed ending, loopholes

#LoveHostel (2022) by Shanker Raman is a brutally exhilarating and nihilistic thriller that serves as a timely indictment to the present India with a terrifying antagonist that feels straight out of a Coen brothers film.

So #LoveHostel is one of the better made products of RCE.

#LoveHostel is a time wastage of one hour and 40 minutes.

Non stop out of the box brutal violence with no logic !

Disappointment

2 stars ⭐️

Written by Shanker Raman, Mehak Jamal, and Yogi Singha, Love Hostel is a perfect depiction of inter-faith marriage in our society.

You can watch the Love Hostel on Zee5.