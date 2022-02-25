Looking for something to watch this weekend? This Shah Rukh Khan-backed romantic thriller belongs to your list!
Directed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel features Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The story captures the struggles of an interfaith couple, Ahmed and Jyoti, dealing with the realities of societal and political pressure.
We see Lord Bobby returning to the screen after his appearance in the series Ashram.
While we have to watch the movie to see how this fairytale ends, let's find out what the Janta had to say about Love Hostel.
#LoveHostel is a film about current (north) India. It's dark, gritty, gruesome, but honest and lays it all bair. It's a punch to the gut and it was definitely a bad idea to watch it after midnight. Kudos to SRK and Red Chillies to put their might behind this ❤️🔥#FilmTwitter— Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) February 24, 2022
What a terrific follow up to 'Gurgaon' from Shanker Raman. Drains you with its nihilism just like that stunning debut. #LoveHostel— V (@sonder_being) February 24, 2022
Watched #LoveHostel@thedeol u r looking like a headshot gamer...bt I must say...u r scared me..from ur look n body language..Great..💯💯👌@sanyamalhotra07 u r just incredible in this...OUTSTANDING 🔥🔥@VikrantMassey fab like always...💯💯— Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) February 25, 2022
#OneWordReview : Massive-Thriller 🔥🔥— Harsh Patel (@PatelHa96233529) February 25, 2022
Last night watched #LoveHostel. Superb direction & Wonderful performances. Hats off to @VikrantMassey @sanyamalhotra07
but @thedeol sir takes the cake. He deserves every accolade for Dagar being his best performance. A MUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/zSpBDY7qvv
Watch it on Zee5 . A great thriller and Lord Bobby u are awesome so is other @VikrantMassey @sanyamalhotra07 @thedeol #LoveHostel pic.twitter.com/x5VKMSarAe— SRKian ,( Just a fan) (@VIKRAMS16665127) February 25, 2022
Bobby deol in #LoveHostel pic.twitter.com/2ueRH1MzXU— _bhupsa (@bhupsa011) February 25, 2022
They say that there is only one villain in every film, he is Bobby Deol sir what a wonderful film Vikrant sir, you are a super star. I'm Biggest Fan of You#LoveHostel is now streaming on @ZEE5India #StreamNow @sanyamalhotra07 @gaurikhan @thedeol @VikrantMassey pic.twitter.com/D7bQG29ymh— Haider Yousufzai | Abdul Kadir (@Haider_Yzi) February 25, 2022
#LoveHostel (2022) :— [email protected] (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) February 25, 2022
The same old story with new kind of violence that might appeal to some immature OTT audience.
Watched #LoveHostel last night, Lord Bobby has killed it with a superlative performance. Sanya & Vikrant too have done a great job. Overall, a decent film. #BobbyDeol #SanyaMalhotra #VikrantMassey #LoveHostelOnZEE5 @ZEE5India— Rohit Rathi (@RohitRa88491776) February 25, 2022
Just watched #LoveHostel what a bold crime emotionless thriller #BobbyDeol u have got back in such top form after class of 83 and aashram this is next level. Keep going bobby deol 2.0 💥💥💥💥 its a must watch 🌟🌟🌟— Puneet Singh Deol (@PuneetDeol777) February 25, 2022
'Love Hostel' movie review: Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol's film suffers from rushed ending, loopholes #LoveHostel pic.twitter.com/TmctglWSFJ— 🅹🅾🆈🅰 🅺🅷🅰🅽 (@joyakhan_joya) February 25, 2022
#LoveHostel (2022) by Shanker Raman is a brutally exhilarating and nihilistic thriller that serves as a timely indictment to the present India with a terrifying antagonist that feels straight out of a Coen brothers film. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/tuUO1X8nSN— V (@sonder_being) February 25, 2022
So #LoveHostel is one of the better made products of RCE.https://t.co/kCQEhz48jG— Sudhir SRKian (@sud_tyagi) February 25, 2022
#LoveHostel is a time wastage of one hour and 40 minutes.— Ejaz Waris (@drejazwaris) February 25, 2022
𝒀𝒖𝒅𝒅𝒉 𝑯𝒐 𝒀𝒂 𝑰𝒔𝒉𝒒 𝑫𝒐𝒏𝒐 𝑯𝒊 𝑩𝒂𝒓𝒃𝒂𝒂𝒅𝒊 𝑳𝒂𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝑯𝒂𝒊...!#LoveHostel #VikrantMassey #SanayaMalhotra #BobbyDeol pic.twitter.com/ow4NERrWeN— 𝕽𝖆𝖏𝖊𝖊𝖛 𝕽𝖆𝖓𝖏𝖆𝖓 𝕰𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖓𝖊 (@RRealiene) February 25, 2022
A gritty tale of honour killing with eccentric narrative!— Rohit Bhatnagar (@justscorpion) February 25, 2022
Ratings: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 1/2@thedeol @VikrantMassey @sanyamalhotra07 @Akshay0beroi @iamshankerraman @gaurikhan @ManMundra @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt @DrishyamFilms @zeemusiccompan1 #LoveHostel #LoveHostelReview @ZEE5India pic.twitter.com/ivUHJ7ndGY
Written by Shanker Raman, Mehak Jamal, and Yogi Singha, Love Hostel is a perfect depiction of inter-faith marriage in our society.
You can watch the Love Hostel on Zee5.