Mai, a Netflix original series, has premiered with positive reviews on social media. The Sakshi Tanwar starrer is about a mother who becomes ruthless in her hunt for the killer of her daughter.

The trailer for the series begins with the introduction of a young woman who is unable to speak and is subjected to sexual harassment. Her mother, played by Tanwar, does not believe the police investigation and decides to demand justice for her daughter when she dies in a truck accident. The relentless mother leaves no stone unturned in her pursuit of the truth for her child. 

Besides Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran, Raima Sen, and Seema Pahwa are among the cast members of Mai. The series created by Atul Mongia is streaming on Netflix. 

