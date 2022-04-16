Mai, a Netflix original series, has premiered with positive reviews on social media. The Sakshi Tanwar starrer is about a mother who becomes ruthless in her hunt for the killer of her daughter.

The trailer for the series begins with the introduction of a young woman who is unable to speak and is subjected to sexual harassment. Her mother, played by Tanwar, does not believe the police investigation and decides to demand justice for her daughter when she dies in a truck accident. The relentless mother leaves no stone unturned in her pursuit of the truth for her child.

Twitter, unsurprisingly, has a lot to say about the revenge drama. Let's take a look at some of them.

Give Sakshi Tanwar an Emmy for #Mai on Netflix! 👏🏽 What a performance. Trying to hide her grief but it somehow bubbling out of her in the worse ways, the sudden bouts of anger, the love of a mother who will go to extreme lengths to avenge her daughter… Sakshi Tanwar is brilliant pic.twitter.com/8QOvXHyoeU — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) April 15, 2022

ᏚᎪKᏚᎻᏆ ᎢᎪNᏔᎪᎡ is an actor who can give tough competition to any contender at the Emmy Awards. #mai is a mediocre show but #sakshitanwar shines & her act gives you goosebumps. What a fine/believable/genuine piece of acting! Truly “The Megastar”of Tv & OTT she excels 🎬👏 pic.twitter.com/fcJB9n5i6Q — Pooja Rathi (@poojadahiya1874) April 16, 2022

Watched #Mai on @NetflixIndia yesterday and #SakshiTanwar did it again with her absolutely stunning performance..she caught all my atteintion right away from the very first episode this lady is unstopable ❤❤❤ do watch this series beacuse its that worthy cant wait for S2 now 😍 — Deboleena (@ItsMadhuriMania) April 16, 2022

#SakshiTanwar yet again proves to be a terrific performer with the new Netflix series - #Mai . The show gets intriguing & the final twist is indeed unexpected. It shows the extent to which a simple saree clad woman can go to find & punish ppl responsible for her daughters death. pic.twitter.com/7Rm6RDygZN — Nitesh R. Shahani (@nitesh__shahani) April 16, 2022

She is so, so good in & as #Mai Bollywood needs to wake up to her talent & give #SakshiTanwar more such roles! — Saurav Bhanot (@sauravbhanot) April 16, 2022

Mai was a powerful emotional drama with surprising elements! A good series and waiting for Season-2



Sakshi Tanwar 🔥🔥#Mai #maionnetfilx#Netflix pic.twitter.com/fpQiae4HFR — 💕ஜோசப் விஜய்💕 (@BeHapppiee) April 16, 2022

I got some time yesterday and I decided to watch #Mai and I must say I was moved by the performances of all the actors in the series. @_sakshitanwar gave me a chill down my spine with her acting. Wow! What a journey from her television days! #OTT is bringing a change in actors. — Rinshi (@rinshi_ansari) April 16, 2022

#Mai showcases a brilliant #SakshiTanwar who is remarkably well-cast here. At times it requires you to watch carefully, control the eyebrow that’s threatening to raise itself and suppress the “WTF” sentiment that dances on your lips ever so often. 6/10 Worth a watch @netflix pic.twitter.com/JaOmqwLXzT — Ashveer Singh (@ashveersingh06) April 15, 2022

#Mai in @NetflixIndia is a thriller to watch. Excellent portray of difficult, uncertain and mysterious journey of #Sheel by @Sakshitanwar193 #SakshiTanwar supported by a powerful cameo by @raimasen portraying a different shade of her acting genre.#SaturdayMorning pic.twitter.com/PM8ZLHg8Sd — Safaiwala-Paniwala-Kabadiwala-Weatherwala (YK) (@YkabirYusuf) April 16, 2022

Despite its conveniences, really enjoyed #Mai which is a fine addition to the weaponised parenting genre. Why isn't #SakshiTanwar cast in eveything? Thoughts on the latest Netflix series:https://t.co/lOqtfo6QZQ — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) April 16, 2022

Bravo #SakshiTanwar for #Mai Webseries on #Netflix... Though i suspected it to be just like movie #Mom through its trailer . But its truly amazing Webseries with awesome written chatacters — Saji Gul (@SajiGul) April 15, 2022

Besides Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran, Raima Sen, and Seema Pahwa are among the cast members of Mai. The series created by Atul Mongia is streaming on Netflix.

Watch the trailer of Mai here: