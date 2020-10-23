The show revolves around the crime, corruption, governance failure, rule of mafia dons, and gang wars in Uttar Pradesh. And, in the new season the fight to become the king of Mirzapur continues between Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu Sharma).
Is the show worth binge-watching, you ask? Well, here are some reviews for you to read and decide for yourself. While some were extremely impressed with the web-series, others weren't quite convinced.
Non stop end of season 2. Started at 11:45 PM ended at 8:45 AM. Non-Stop. What a satisfying End. Kya bhaukal banaye ho re @alifazal9 @divyenndu @TripathiiPankaj @battatawada Now a long wait for season 3 😅😅happy for bhosdiwale chahca too, he got satisfying end #Mirzapur2— Sandeep Sharma (@FCASANDEEP) October 23, 2020
Mirzapur-2 is totally next level series in indian history.#Mirzapur2— Shahid khan (@Shahidk53484793) October 23, 2020
#Mirzapur2review #MirzapurOnPrime #Mirzapur #MirzapurWatchParty #Mirzapur2— 🇮🇳MOGAMBO KHUSH HUA🇮🇳 (@MOGAMBO_TWEETS) October 23, 2020
I would say a masterpiece
It has matched up that level of season 1 and has lived up to expectations
Acting 5/5
Suspense 5/5
Thrill 5/5
Dialogues 5/5
Storytelling 5/5
10/5 for this year's ending pic.twitter.com/ziXaZDTPvG
#MirzapurOnPrime@alifazal9 Guddu Pandit!!!!! Guddu Pandit!!!! Just Rocks— দিব্যেন্দু দাস (@Torture78) October 23, 2020
Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment.
#Mirzapur2
#Mirzapur2 is a very good series..perfect sequel to the amazing part one. All actors, writers, director & crew members did a brilliant job. @TripathiiPankaj @divyenndu— Hemant (@HemantVIIII) October 23, 2020
, @alifazal9 @RasikaDugal were amazing. Finally some good content to watch from Bollywood#Mirzapur2Review
#Mirzapur2 certainly not as disappointing as Sacred Games 2 was.— Saptech Mankad (@MrDocSaab) October 23, 2020
First 5 episodes are epic. Gets slower and slower then after. But unexpected twists and turns keep you glued till the last episode.
Finished at 5 am than 4 hours sleep now remembering everything.— Juraiz Kabir (@tweetskabir) October 23, 2020
What a season 👏 #MirzapurOnPrime #Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/A2HdRp3phr
As said earlier #mirzapurseason2 has lost its brand, cos people's were expected much but its below par.— Gaurav (@Gaurav_mishra03) October 23, 2020
Story not good as seoson 1st, in middle episodes you will be feel boring cos story seems to lost its plot.
👎👎#Mirzapur2review #Mirzapur2 #MirzapurOnPrime https://t.co/b9i8uIsXYn
Me watching #Mirzapur2 whole night ignoring my sleep. pic.twitter.com/E7uJi1bdNY— Yash Gupta (@fictitiousbuzz) October 23, 2020
Ache Actor— Mitali (@mitalih_) October 23, 2020
Talented Actor
Fir aate h @TripathiiPankaj !#Mirzapur2 #MirzapurOnPrime
Bawwal cheez hai bey.. #Mirzapur2review— Saheba (@LetsOttGlobal) October 23, 2020
Jhakasssssss #Mirzapur2review— khalid parvez (@kp_parvez) October 23, 2020
Review - #Mirzapur2— Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 22, 2020
Rating - 1*/5 ⭐️
"Disappointing"
Mirzapur 2 fails to maintain standard created by part 1, focus shifts from revenge to love & Sex, no dialogues to remember, only Ep1 shines rest all a pure headache,2 years of wait ends up as a heartbreak.#Mirzapur2Review pic.twitter.com/3275VW3oYW
#Mirzapur2review Very Slow, Season 1 was much better— Vivek Kumar - Not A Bot (@VivekKumar2302) October 23, 2020
#Mirzapur2review full bakwaas...— Anand manikpuri (@manikpurianand) October 23, 2020
5/5 Mjaa aaega Worth for waiting 2 years 😍😍 #Mirzapur2review— Aman Pal (@AmanPal88591694) October 23, 2020
Well don't want to disappoint any #Mirzapur2 fans out there but mirzapur was not on the level We expected 4/10 #Mirzapur2review— Saugat K. (@Saugat_roy) October 23, 2020
If you want to watch real good content watch #Scam1992TheHarshadMehtaStory 100times better. pic.twitter.com/e7rdhx8XZg
Best storywriting— Tushar (@Tushar49319375) October 23, 2020
Next level acting specially munna.
5/5 to mirzapur2#Mirzapur2review
Felt it's pretty slow - story interesting with unexpected turns. Nothing wow but a decent watch! #Mirzapur2review— YaGunnersYa (@piyushnathani1) October 23, 2020
#mirzapurseason2 #Mirzapur2review— Kunal Singh (@STFUKunal) October 23, 2020
Finished Mirzapur 2, saw people saying that wow what a sequel n much appreciations. But tbh mirzapur 2 started off very slow n draggy. Though they finished off well with proper settings for next season.
No spoilers here "thank me later" 🌝❤️
10/10#Mirzapur2review pic.twitter.com/4NMsQTW90I— arshad azam (@arshada9am) October 23, 2020
One word review. waste of time #Mirzapur2— Master Blaster (@imasrarsheikh) October 23, 2020
#Mirzapur2 is predicate able, slow and boring.#munnabhaiya deserved more.#Mirzapur2review #MirzapurOnPrime #mirzapur #mirzapurseason2 #MunnaOnlyWantsLOVE— Naren's Review (@NarensReview) October 23, 2020
Less vulgarity— Aashima Rawat (@rawat_aashima) October 23, 2020
Less abusive language
Story moves in an interesting way#Mirzapur2review
Mirzapur ⭐ ⭐ ⭐#Mirzapur2review - They just stretched the series 😑😑. Full to Chutiyapa no Hard Hitting Dialouges, Jumping from One Place to another.— ॐ Anmol अनमोल 🇮🇳 (@OriginalAnmol) October 23, 2020
What was the roles of Tyagi's? Just to die in family quarell 🤦♂️🤦♂️.
Now wait for Mirzapur 3 🙄🙄
My review for #Mirzapur2— Utsav Sinha (@UtsavSi00634873) October 23, 2020
Shuru maze me kiye the. Ab majboori me dekhna pad raha h!!@PrimeVideoIN @PrimeVideo #Mirzapur2review #mirzapurseason2 #MirzapurOnPrime
@battatawada nails every scene and just 4 episodes done ! #Mirzapur2— buttercakeluv (@vishalmellark) October 23, 2020
@alifazal9 is one of a kind. #Mirzapur2— Imran Khan (@Iak2495) October 23, 2020
Blown away by the power-packed performances in #Mirzapur2! Pankaj Tripathi & Ali Fazal have done a fabulous job & @Divyenndu has been the biggest surprise! Phenomenal performance! The evolution of Munna Tripathi is complete in all aspects.— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 23, 2020
Mirzapur Mirzapur— BHANU (@Mahiifanboii) October 23, 2020
season1. season 2#Mirzapur2review pic.twitter.com/ul3SRfpGsf
