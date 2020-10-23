After two years, Mirzapur Season 2, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and Vijay Varma is finally out on Amazon Prime Video.

The show revolves around the crime, corruption, governance failure, rule of mafia dons, and gang wars in Uttar Pradesh. And, in the new season the fight to become the king of Mirzapur continues between Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu Sharma).

Is the show worth binge-watching, you ask? Well, here are some reviews for you to read and decide for yourself. While some were extremely impressed with the web-series, others weren't quite convinced.

Non stop end of season 2. Started at 11:45 PM ended at 8:45 AM. Non-Stop. What a satisfying End. Kya bhaukal banaye ho re @alifazal9 @divyenndu @TripathiiPankaj @battatawada Now a long wait for season 3 😅😅happy for bhosdiwale chahca too, he got satisfying end #Mirzapur2 — Sandeep Sharma (@FCASANDEEP) October 23, 2020

Mirzapur-2 is totally next level series in indian history.#Mirzapur2 — Shahid khan (@Shahidk53484793) October 23, 2020

#Mirzapur2review #MirzapurOnPrime #Mirzapur #MirzapurWatchParty #Mirzapur2

I would say a masterpiece

It has matched up that level of season 1 and has lived up to expectations



Acting 5/5

Suspense 5/5

Thrill 5/5

Dialogues 5/5

Storytelling 5/5



10/5 for this year's ending pic.twitter.com/ziXaZDTPvG — 🇮🇳MOGAMBO KHUSH HUA🇮🇳 (@MOGAMBO_TWEETS) October 23, 2020

#Mirzapur2 is a very good series..perfect sequel to the amazing part one. All actors, writers, director & crew members did a brilliant job. @TripathiiPankaj @divyenndu

, @alifazal9 @RasikaDugal were amazing. Finally some good content to watch from Bollywood#Mirzapur2Review — Hemant (@HemantVIIII) October 23, 2020

#Mirzapur2 certainly not as disappointing as Sacred Games 2 was.

First 5 episodes are epic. Gets slower and slower then after. But unexpected twists and turns keep you glued till the last episode. — Saptech Mankad (@MrDocSaab) October 23, 2020

Finished at 5 am than 4 hours sleep now remembering everything.

What a season 👏 #MirzapurOnPrime #Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/A2HdRp3phr — Juraiz Kabir (@tweetskabir) October 23, 2020

As said earlier #mirzapurseason2 has lost its brand, cos people's were expected much but its below par.

Story not good as seoson 1st, in middle episodes you will be feel boring cos story seems to lost its plot.

👎👎#Mirzapur2review #Mirzapur2 #MirzapurOnPrime https://t.co/b9i8uIsXYn — Gaurav (@Gaurav_mishra03) October 23, 2020

Me watching #Mirzapur2 whole night ignoring my sleep. pic.twitter.com/E7uJi1bdNY — Yash Gupta (@fictitiousbuzz) October 23, 2020

Review - #Mirzapur2

Rating - 1*/5 ⭐️



"Disappointing"



Mirzapur 2 fails to maintain standard created by part 1, focus shifts from revenge to love & Sex, no dialogues to remember, only Ep1 shines rest all a pure headache,2 years of wait ends up as a heartbreak.#Mirzapur2Review pic.twitter.com/3275VW3oYW — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 22, 2020

#Mirzapur2review Very Slow, Season 1 was much better — Vivek Kumar - Not A Bot (@VivekKumar2302) October 23, 2020

5/5 Mjaa aaega Worth for waiting 2 years 😍😍 #Mirzapur2review — Aman Pal (@AmanPal88591694) October 23, 2020

Well don't want to disappoint any #Mirzapur2 fans out there but mirzapur was not on the level We expected 4/10 #Mirzapur2review

If you want to watch real good content watch #Scam1992TheHarshadMehtaStory 100times better. pic.twitter.com/e7rdhx8XZg — Saugat K. (@Saugat_roy) October 23, 2020

Best storywriting

Next level acting specially munna.

5/5 to mirzapur2#Mirzapur2review — Tushar (@Tushar49319375) October 23, 2020

Felt it's pretty slow - story interesting with unexpected turns. Nothing wow but a decent watch! #Mirzapur2review — YaGunnersYa (@piyushnathani1) October 23, 2020

#mirzapurseason2 #Mirzapur2review



Finished Mirzapur 2, saw people saying that wow what a sequel n much appreciations. But tbh mirzapur 2 started off very slow n draggy. Though they finished off well with proper settings for next season.



No spoilers here "thank me later" 🌝❤️ — Kunal Singh (@STFUKunal) October 23, 2020

One word review. waste of time #Mirzapur2 — Master Blaster (@imasrarsheikh) October 23, 2020

Less vulgarity

Less abusive language

Story moves in an interesting way#Mirzapur2review — Aashima Rawat (@rawat_aashima) October 23, 2020

Mirzapur ⭐ ⭐ ⭐#Mirzapur2review - They just stretched the series 😑😑. Full to Chutiyapa no Hard Hitting Dialouges, Jumping from One Place to another.



What was the roles of Tyagi's? Just to die in family quarell 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️.



Now wait for Mirzapur 3 🙄🙄 — ॐ Anmol अनमोल 🇮🇳 (@OriginalAnmol) October 23, 2020

@battatawada nails every scene and just 4 episodes done ! #Mirzapur2 — buttercakeluv (@vishalmellark) October 23, 2020

Blown away by the power-packed performances in #Mirzapur2! Pankaj Tripathi & Ali Fazal have done a fabulous job & @Divyenndu has been the biggest surprise! Phenomenal performance! The evolution of Munna Tripathi is complete in all aspects. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 23, 2020

What do you have to say about the show?